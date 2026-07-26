Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd Has $14.25 Million Stake in QXO, Inc. $QXO

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd cut its holdings in shares of QXO, Inc. (NYSE:QXO - Free Report) by 13.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 733,928 shares of the company's stock after selling 118,474 shares during the quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd owned approximately 0.10% of QXO worth $14,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carnegie Investment Counsel raised its stake in shares of QXO by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 309,644 shares of the company's stock worth $6,013,000 after purchasing an additional 86,265 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of QXO by 4.1% in the first quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,598,840 shares of the company's stock valued at $50,469,000 after buying an additional 102,838 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in QXO by 748.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 877,538 shares of the company's stock worth $16,928,000 after buying an additional 774,138 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in QXO by 16,117.6% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 14,735,164 shares of the company's stock valued at $284,241,000 after acquiring an additional 14,644,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in QXO in the 4th quarter valued at about $992,000. 58.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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QXO Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of NYSE QXO opened at $13.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $9.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.06, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 2.23. QXO, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.32 and a 12 month high of $27.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.01.

QXO (NYSE:QXO - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. QXO had a negative net margin of 6.02% and a positive return on equity of 1.91%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 12716.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that QXO, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on QXO. Wall Street Zen raised QXO from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of QXO in a research note on Friday, May 29th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on QXO from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Oppenheimer increased their price target on QXO from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on QXO from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $30.57.

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About QXO

QXO, Inc operates as a business application, technology, and consulting company in North America. The company provides solutions for accounting and business management, financial reporting, enterprise resource planning, human capital management, warehouse management systems, customer relationship management, and business intelligence. It also offers value-added services that focuses on consulting and professional, specialized programming, training, and technical support services. In addition, the company provides information technology managed services, such as cybersecurity, application hosting, disaster recovery, business continuity, cloud, and other services; and data back-up, network maintenance, and upgrade services.

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