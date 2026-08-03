Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd Has $9.87 Million Stake in Smurfit Westrock PLC $SW

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd reduced its stake in Smurfit Westrock PLC (NYSE:SW - Free Report) by 35.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 247,655 shares of the company's stock after selling 136,723 shares during the quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd's holdings in Smurfit Westrock were worth $9,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SW. Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Smurfit Westrock in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. DV Equities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Smurfit Westrock during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC acquired a new position in shares of Smurfit Westrock during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Root Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Smurfit Westrock by 187.6% during the first quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 768 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC bought a new position in shares of Smurfit Westrock during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 83.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Smurfit Westrock alerts: Sign Up

Smurfit Westrock Price Performance

Shares of SW opened at $46.03 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $24.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.97, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.96. Smurfit Westrock PLC has a 1-year low of $32.73 and a 1-year high of $52.65. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $44.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Smurfit Westrock (NYSE:SW - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.93 billion. Smurfit Westrock had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 4.60%. The business's revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Smurfit Westrock PLC will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Smurfit Westrock Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.4523 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.9%. Smurfit Westrock's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 192.55%.

Key Headlines Impacting Smurfit Westrock

Here are the key news stories impacting Smurfit Westrock this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analyst price targets increased: Truist Financial raised its target from $55 to $57 and maintained a “buy” rating, while Wells Fargo lifted its target from $52 to $55 and assigned an “overweight” rating. The revised targets imply substantial potential upside from recent trading levels. Benzinga analyst coverage

Truist Financial raised its target from $55 to $57 and maintained a “buy” rating, while Wells Fargo lifted its target from $52 to $55 and assigned an “overweight” rating. The revised targets imply substantial potential upside from recent trading levels. Positive Sentiment: Acquisition-led growth remains a focus: Smurfit Westrock is reportedly seeking acquisitions to support its next phase of expansion. Successful deals could strengthen its market position, broaden its product portfolio and improve long-term growth. Smurfit Westrock is Hunting for Acquisitions

Smurfit Westrock is reportedly seeking acquisitions to support its next phase of expansion. Successful deals could strengthen its market position, broaden its product portfolio and improve long-term growth. Positive Sentiment: Dividend supports shareholder returns: The company declared a quarterly dividend of $0.4523 per share, payable September 10 to shareholders of record August 14. The indicated annual yield is approximately 3.8%, providing income support for investors.

The company declared a quarterly dividend of $0.4523 per share, payable September 10 to shareholders of record August 14. The indicated annual yield is approximately 3.8%, providing income support for investors. Neutral Sentiment: Regulatory filing completed: Smurfit Westrock filed its Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2026. The filing provides the detailed financial and operating disclosures investors will use to assess the quarter and outlook. Smurfit Westrock Form 10-Q

Smurfit Westrock filed its Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2026. The filing provides the detailed financial and operating disclosures investors will use to assess the quarter and outlook. Negative Sentiment: Quarterly earnings missed expectations: Smurfit Westrock reported adjusted earnings of $0.35 per share versus the $0.42 consensus estimate. Revenue of $8.03 billion exceeded forecasts and rose 1.1% year over year, but the earnings shortfall triggered a negative market reaction. Smurfit Westrock Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Smurfit Westrock reported adjusted earnings of $0.35 per share versus the $0.42 consensus estimate. Revenue of $8.03 billion exceeded forecasts and rose 1.1% year over year, but the earnings shortfall triggered a negative market reaction. Negative Sentiment: Cost pressures reduced the outlook: Higher freight, energy and other input costs pressured adjusted EBITDA, leading management to project full-year 2026 adjusted EBITDA of $4.9 billion to $5.1 billion. Investors are weighing this near-term margin pressure against the company’s longer-term growth prospects. Smurfit Westrock Signals 2026 EBITDA Outlook

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on SW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Smurfit Westrock from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of Smurfit Westrock from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Smurfit Westrock from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday. Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Smurfit Westrock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Smurfit Westrock from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $57.23.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Smurfit Westrock

Smurfit Westrock Company Profile

Smurfit Westrock Plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells containerboard, corrugated containers, and other paper-based packaging products in Ireland and internationally. The company produces containerboard that it converts into corrugated containers or sells to third parties, as well as produces other types of paper, such as consumer packaging board, sack paper, graphic paper, solid board and graphic board, and other paper-based packaging products, such as consumer packaging, solid board packaging, paper sacks, and other packaging products, including bag-in-box.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Smurfit Westrock, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Smurfit Westrock wasn't on the list.

While Smurfit Westrock currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here