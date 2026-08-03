Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd Makes New $6.30 Million Investment in Nu Holdings Ltd. $NU

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd bought a new stake in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 438,343 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,299,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NU. LOM Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in NU during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of NU by 14,810.0% in the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,491 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its position in shares of NU by 5,448.3% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 1,609 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new stake in shares of NU during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of NU in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 84.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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NU Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:NU opened at $14.35 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $69.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.07, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.94. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a 12 month low of $11.20 and a 12 month high of $18.98. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $13.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

NU (NYSE:NU - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.01). NU had a return on equity of 30.91% and a net margin of 18.20%.The company had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NU announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, June 4th that allows the company to repurchase $0.00 in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company's leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on NU. Bank of America reiterated an "underperform" rating on shares of NU in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on NU from $18.10 to $16.90 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Scotiabank lowered shares of NU to a "sector perform" rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of NU from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut shares of NU from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NU currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $17.24.

View Our Latest Research Report on NU

Insider Buying and Selling at NU

In related news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.24, for a total transaction of $257,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 162,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,984,716. This trade represents a 11.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NU Company Profile

Nu Holdings Ltd NYSE: NU, commonly known by its consumer brand Nubank, is a Latin American financial technology company that provides digital banking and financial services through a mobile-first platform. The company’s core offerings include no-fee digital checking accounts, credit cards, personal loans, payments and transfers, and a range of savings and investment products. Nubank emphasizes a streamlined customer experience delivered via its smartphone app, combined with data-driven underwriting and automated customer service tools.

Founded in 2013 by David Vélez, Cristina Junqueira and Edward Wible, Nu grew rapidly by targeting underbanked and digitally savvy consumers in Latin America with low-fee, transparent products.

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