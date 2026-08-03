Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd Purchases New Shares in MercadoLibre, Inc. $MELI

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd acquired a new stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,623 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,535,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MELI. Interchange Capital Partners LLC raised its position in MercadoLibre by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 243 shares of the company's stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Select Advisors LLC boosted its position in MercadoLibre by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Select Advisors LLC now owns 176 shares of the company's stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. increased its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 1,262 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,542,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the company's stock worth $2,564,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 2.0% during the third quarter. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC now owns 259 shares of the company's stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. 87.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on MELI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on MercadoLibre from $2,100.00 to $1,900.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $3,500.00 to $2,800.00 and set a "sector outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,050.00 to $1,750.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,950.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,600.00 to $2,450.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, MercadoLibre has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $2,258.67.

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MercadoLibre Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MELI opened at $1,877.95 on Monday. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,495.00 and a 52-week high of $2,548.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $95.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1,728.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,802.56.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $8.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.75 by ($0.52). The firm had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 29.58%. MercadoLibre's quarterly revenue was up 49.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $9.74 EPS. Analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 41 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at MercadoLibre

In other news, Director Alejandro Nicolas Aguzin bought 600 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1,655.93 per share, for a total transaction of $993,558.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 5,355 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,867,505.15. This trade represents a 12.62% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MercadoLibre Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates an integrated e-commerce and fintech ecosystem serving consumers and businesses across Latin America. The company provides an online marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for a wide range of goods and services, supported by tools for merchants, advertising, and classifieds. Over time MercadoLibre has expanded beyond its marketplace roots into complementary areas that support digital commerce end to end.

Key offerings include its marketplace platform and a suite of logistics and payment services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MELI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI - Free Report).

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