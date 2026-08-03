Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd Reduces Stock Position in Pan American Silver Corp. $PAAS

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd decreased its position in Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS - Free Report) TSE: PAAS by 21.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 185,993 shares of the basic materials company's stock after selling 51,700 shares during the quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd's holdings in Pan American Silver were worth $10,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 48.6% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 19,529 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 6,391 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Pan American Silver by 574.9% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 19,518 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 16,626 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Pan American Silver by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,499,343 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $38,728,000 after purchasing an additional 360,283 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Pan American Silver in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,272,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Pan American Silver by 53.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,703 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the period. 55.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PAAS shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Pan American Silver from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Wall Street Zen lowered Pan American Silver from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, July 12th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Pan American Silver from $77.00 to $69.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 9th. TD Securities raised shares of Pan American Silver from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, TD Cowen raised shares of Pan American Silver from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $70.43.

Get Our Latest Report on PAAS

Pan American Silver Trading Down 0.1%

PAAS opened at $43.08 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 52 week low of $26.76 and a 52 week high of $69.99. The stock has a market cap of $17.97 billion, a PE ratio of 13.85, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.98 and a 200-day moving average of $53.79.

Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS - Get Free Report) TSE: PAAS last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.25 billion. Pan American Silver had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 31.66%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 49.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pan American Silver Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. Pan American Silver's dividend payout ratio is currently 23.15%.

Pan American Silver Company Profile

Pan American Silver Corp. NYSE: PAAS is a Vancouver-based mining company and one of the world’s largest primary silver producers. The company’s core activities encompass the exploration, development, extraction and processing of silver, with significant by-product production of gold, zinc and lead. Pan American Silver maintains a vertically integrated operating model, covering the full mining value chain from resource discovery through to refined metal production.

With a geographic footprint concentrated across the Americas, Pan American Silver operates multiple mines in Mexico, Peru, Argentina and Bolivia, and is advancing several development and exploration projects in Chile and Ecuador.

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