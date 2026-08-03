Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd Sells 132,380 Shares of Birkenstock Holding PLC $BIRK

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd cut its stake in Birkenstock Holding PLC (NYSE:BIRK - Free Report) by 47.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 145,640 shares of the company's stock after selling 132,380 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd owned 0.08% of Birkenstock worth $5,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BIRK. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Birkenstock by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 925,061 shares of the company's stock worth $37,835,000 after acquiring an additional 170,034 shares in the last quarter. Exane Asset Management bought a new position in Birkenstock in the fourth quarter worth $6,502,000. Paragon Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Birkenstock during the fourth quarter valued at $1,181,000. Swedbank AB lifted its position in Birkenstock by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,500,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $61,350,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares during the period. Finally, ABN Amro Investment Solutions bought a new stake in shares of Birkenstock during the 1st quarter valued at $2,892,000. 19.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BIRK shares. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Birkenstock from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Birkenstock from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Birkenstock from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday. Morgan Stanley set a $41.00 price target on Birkenstock in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Birkenstock in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Birkenstock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $53.57.

View Our Latest Analysis on Birkenstock

Birkenstock Trading Up 0.1%

NYSE:BIRK opened at $38.74 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a PE ratio of 17.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.19. Birkenstock Holding PLC has a 12 month low of $31.12 and a 12 month high of $53.53.

Birkenstock (NYSE:BIRK - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $714.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $716.62 million. Birkenstock had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. Birkenstock has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.220-2.400 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Birkenstock Holding PLC will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Birkenstock

In related news, insider Mehdi Nico Bouyakhf sold 30,000 shares of Birkenstock stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total transaction of $1,305,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 31,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,355,155.50. The trade was a 49.06% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Birkenstock Profile

Birkenstock Group AG, listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BIRK, is a global footwear manufacturer renowned for its anatomically contoured footbeds and iconic sandal designs. The company’s core product lines include classic models such as the Arizona, Boston and Madrid, alongside a range of clogs, shoes and orthotic insoles. In addition to footwear, Birkenstock offers complementary accessories, including socks and leather care products, reinforcing its commitment to foot health and comfort.

Birkenstock reaches consumers through a diversified distribution network that combines direct-to-consumer channels—such as branded retail stores and e-commerce platforms—with wholesale partnerships spanning specialty footwear retailers, department stores and select online marketplaces.

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