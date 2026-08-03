Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd Sells 49,845 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. $NEE

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd reduced its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE - Free Report) by 14.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 285,698 shares of the utilities provider's stock after selling 49,845 shares during the period. NextEra Energy comprises 0.2% of Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd's investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd's holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $26,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Walker Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 2.2% in the first quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 5,010 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. PUREfi Wealth LLC increased its position in NextEra Energy by 0.9% in the first quarter. PUREfi Wealth LLC now owns 12,594 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $1,170,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC increased its position in NextEra Energy by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 28,267 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $2,269,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 12.8% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 978 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 23.2% in the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID now owns 594 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded NextEra Energy from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday. BTIG Research restated a "buy" rating and issued a $112.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday, April 24th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Monday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $102.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $99.36.

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NextEra Energy Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of NextEra Energy stock opened at $87.14 on Monday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.24 and a 12-month high of $98.75. The company has a market cap of $181.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.58, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company's 50-day moving average price is $87.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.83.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $7.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.11 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 32.40%.The company's revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. NextEra Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.920-4.020 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.6232 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $2.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. NextEra Energy's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.96%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc NYSE: NEE, headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida, is a leading clean energy company with both regulated utility operations and competitive renewable generation businesses. The company's principal operating subsidiaries include Florida Power & Light Company (FPL), a regulated electric utility serving customers in Florida, and NextEra Energy Resources, which develops, constructs, owns and operates a large portfolio of wind, solar and energy storage projects. Together these businesses provide electricity supply, transmission and distribution services as well as utility-scale renewable generation and related services.

NextEra's activities cover the full lifecycle of power assets, from project development and construction to operation, maintenance and asset optimization.

Further Reading

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