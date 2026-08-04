Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd Sells 54,669 Shares of Lamb Weston $LW

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd lowered its stake in Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW - Free Report) by 66.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,597 shares of the specialty retailer's stock after selling 54,669 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd's holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $1,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LW. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 649 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Lamb Weston by 380.7% in the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 721 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Danske Bank A S acquired a new position in Lamb Weston in the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Lamb Weston by 47.1% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 953 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Lamb Weston by 121.1% in the fourth quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.56% of the company's stock.

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Lamb Weston Stock Performance

Shares of LW opened at $53.06 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.46. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $45.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.79. Lamb Weston has a 12 month low of $37.62 and a 12 month high of $67.07.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The specialty retailer reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 23.33% and a net margin of 4.39%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. Lamb Weston has set its FY 2027 guidance at 2.950-3.250 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Lamb Weston will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

Lamb Weston Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 7th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. Lamb Weston's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LW has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Lamb Weston from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Lamb Weston from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "hold" rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Lamb Weston in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $53.36.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston, traded on the NYSE under the symbol LW, is a leading global processor and supplier of frozen potato products. The company's portfolio includes a variety of potato-based items such as French fries, potato wedges, hash browns and specialty cuts tailored to the foodservice and retail grocery channels. Lamb Weston serves quick-service restaurants, full-service operators, grocery chains and food distributors, offering customized product formats, packaging solutions and seasoning options to meet evolving customer demands.

Founded in 1950 and headquartered in Eagle, Idaho, Lamb Weston has grown from a regional processor into one of the world's largest producers of frozen potato products.

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