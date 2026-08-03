Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd Sells 9,146 Shares of Visa Inc. $V

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd lessened its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V - Free Report) by 45.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,065 shares of the credit-card processor's stock after selling 9,146 shares during the quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd's holdings in Visa were worth $3,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Planned Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Visa by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 1,598 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Frederick Financial Consultants LLC grew its position in Visa by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Frederick Financial Consultants LLC now owns 1,598 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Kuhn & Co Investment Counsel increased its stake in Visa by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Kuhn & Co Investment Counsel now owns 6,096 shares of the credit-card processor's stock valued at $2,138,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 185 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 1.7% during the first quarter. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,896 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company's stock.

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Visa News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Visa this week:

Positive Sentiment: Strong earnings continue to support the stock. Visa reported fiscal third-quarter EPS of $3.32, above the $3.23 consensus, while revenue reached $11.63 billion, up 14.4% year over year and ahead of expectations. The results reinforce confidence in payment-volume growth and Visa’s high-margin business model. Visa Trading Up Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Visa reported fiscal third-quarter EPS of $3.32, above the $3.23 consensus, while revenue reached $11.63 billion, up 14.4% year over year and ahead of expectations. The results reinforce confidence in payment-volume growth and Visa’s high-margin business model. Positive Sentiment: Analysts remain constructive. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “Overweight” rating, while BMO Capital Markets, JPMorgan and Robert W. Baird forecast additional price appreciation. One fair-value estimate rose from $398.83 to $411.63, reflecting optimism about payment volumes, value-added services and potential stablecoin-related products. Visa Stock Sees Modest Fair Value Lift

Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “Overweight” rating, while BMO Capital Markets, JPMorgan and Robert W. Baird forecast additional price appreciation. One fair-value estimate rose from $398.83 to $411.63, reflecting optimism about payment volumes, value-added services and potential stablecoin-related products. Positive Sentiment: Restructuring could improve efficiency. Visa plans to eliminate roughly 2,600 jobs, or about 7% of its workforce, as artificial intelligence and other technology reshape operations. Although the cuts may create near-term charges, investors could view lower long-term costs and greater productivity favorably. Visa Layoffs Will Cut 7 Percent of Its Workforce

Visa plans to eliminate roughly 2,600 jobs, or about 7% of its workforce, as artificial intelligence and other technology reshape operations. Although the cuts may create near-term charges, investors could view lower long-term costs and greater productivity favorably. Neutral Sentiment: Competitive developments bear watching. X Money launched with a Visa debit card, peer-to-peer transfers and 3% cashback, potentially generating transaction activity for Visa while also intensifying competition in digital payments and consumer wallets. Elon Musk Aims at Venmo With One Bold Perk

X Money launched with a Visa debit card, peer-to-peer transfers and 3% cashback, potentially generating transaction activity for Visa while also intensifying competition in digital payments and consumer wallets. Negative Sentiment: Job cuts may raise execution and sentiment concerns. The scale of the layoffs highlights Visa’s efforts to adapt to AI-driven changes and could unsettle employees or investors if restructuring disrupts growth initiatives. Visa Slashes Thousands of Jobs in Efficiency Push

Visa Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $366.33 on Monday. The business's 50 day moving average price is $341.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $325.66. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $293.89 and a 1 year high of $373.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $657.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Visa (NYSE:V - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The credit-card processor reported $3.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.23 by $0.09. Visa had a net margin of 50.78% and a return on equity of 67.68%. The firm had revenue of $11.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.98 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 13.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, April 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit-card processor to purchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company's board believes its stock is undervalued.

Visa Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 11th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Visa's payout ratio is presently 22.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Visa news, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 2,027 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total value of $729,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel directly owned 18,404 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,625,440. This trade represents a 9.92% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 10,490 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.99, for a total transaction of $3,608,455.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 15,174 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,219,704.26. This trade represents a 40.87% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 101,398 shares of company stock valued at $35,831,433 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

V has been the topic of several research reports. Wolfe Research reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $435.00 target price (up from $430.00) on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna reiterated a "positive" rating and set a $427.00 price target (up from $410.00) on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday. TD Cowen restated a "buy" rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $387.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a "buy" rating and set a $440.00 target price (up from $400.00) on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and twenty-four have assigned a Buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $411.77.

Get Our Latest Research Report on V

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc is a global payments technology company that facilitates electronic funds transfers and digital commerce by connecting consumers, merchants, financial institutions and governments. The firm operates one of the world's largest payment networks, providing processing, authorization, clearing and settlement services for credit, debit and prepaid card transactions. Visa's network-based model enables partner banks and other issuers to offer branded payment products while Visa focuses on the infrastructure, standards and technologies that move money securely and efficiently around the world.

Visa's product and service portfolio includes card-based payment products for consumers and businesses, real-time push-payment capabilities, tokenization and authentication services, fraud and risk-management tools, data analytics and APIs for fintech and merchant integration.

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