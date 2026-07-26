Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA Acquires 6,200 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated $MA

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA raised its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA - Free Report) by 17.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,354 shares of the credit services provider's stock after buying an additional 6,200 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises approximately 0.8% of Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA's investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA's holdings in Mastercard were worth $21,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. J. Stern & Co. LLP raised its holdings in Mastercard by 53,535.0% during the fourth quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP now owns 72,597,097 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $41,444,231,000 after acquiring an additional 72,461,743 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at $6,705,708,000. Cardano Risk Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 861.6% during the 4th quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. now owns 4,072,210 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $2,324,743,000 after buying an additional 3,648,748 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Mastercard by 2.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,580,374 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $20,807,283,000 after acquiring an additional 997,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at $497,311,000. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Key Stories Impacting Mastercard

Here are the key news stories impacting Mastercard this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In other Mastercard news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 4,828 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.00, for a total value of $2,534,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 16,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,625,225. This trade represents a 22.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 200 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.00, for a total value of $108,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 3,322 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,793,880. This represents a 5.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,005 shares of company stock worth $3,689,976. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $660.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Mastercard from $735.00 to $675.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Loop Capital reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $631.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Mastercard from $561.00 to $554.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $653.65.

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Mastercard Price Performance

Mastercard stock opened at $539.48 on Friday. The stock's 50 day moving average is $508.29 and its 200 day moving average is $515.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $464.52 and a one year high of $601.77. The firm has a market cap of $476.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.73.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $4.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.41 by $0.19. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.88% and a return on equity of 212.96%. The business had revenue of $8.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.73 earnings per share. Mastercard's quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 19.62 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. Mastercard's dividend payout ratio is presently 20.14%.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated is a global payments technology company that operates a network connecting consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and businesses in more than 200 countries and territories. The company facilitates electronic payments and transaction processing for credit, debit and prepaid card products carrying the Mastercard brand, while also providing a range of payment-related services to issuers, acquirers and merchants. Its technology and network enable authorization, clearing and settlement of payments and support a broad set of use cases including point-of-sale, e-commerce and mobile payments.

Beyond core transaction processing, Mastercard offers a suite of value-added services such as fraud and risk management, identity and authentication tools, tokenization and digital wallet support, cross-border and commercial payment solutions, and data analytics and consulting services for merchants and financial partners.

Featured Stories

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