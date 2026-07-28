Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA Acquires New Stake in NXP Semiconductors N.V. $NXPI

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,347 shares of the semiconductor provider's stock, valued at approximately $1,643,000.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,612,546 shares of the semiconductor provider's stock valued at $2,954,739,000 after buying an additional 293,558 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,043,159 shares of the semiconductor provider's stock worth $2,407,382,000 after acquiring an additional 55,098 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,849,741 shares of the semiconductor provider's stock worth $1,703,865,000 after acquiring an additional 121,419 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,574,672 shares of the semiconductor provider's stock worth $1,210,038,000 after acquiring an additional 818,985 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,463,756 shares of the semiconductor provider's stock valued at $1,180,572,000 after acquiring an additional 30,804 shares in the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Andrew Micallef sold 1,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.57, for a total transaction of $315,570.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 8,942 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,821,826.94. The trade was a 10.06% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Christopher L. Jensen sold 1,746 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.53, for a total transaction of $552,661.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 3,643 shares in the company, valued at $1,153,118.79. The trade was a 32.40% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance

Shares of NXPI opened at $267.67 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $67.58 billion, a PE ratio of 25.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.79. NXP Semiconductors N.V. has a 12 month low of $183.00 and a 12 month high of $339.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $295.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $252.71.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.07. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 26.75% and a net margin of 21.03%.The company had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.64 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors N.V. will post 13.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 24th were paid a dividend of $1.014 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 24th. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. NXP Semiconductors's payout ratio is presently 38.85%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NXPI shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $305.00 to $290.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NXP Semiconductors has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $307.73.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NXPI

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Eindhoven, the Netherlands, that designs and supplies mixed-signal and standard product solutions for a broad range of end markets. The company focuses on enabling secure connections and infrastructure for embedded applications, developing technologies used across automotive, industrial and Internet of Things (IoT), mobile, and communication infrastructure segments. NXP's offerings target customers that require reliable, secure, and high-performance semiconductor components for connected devices and systems.

Product lines include microcontrollers and application processors, secure elements and authentication technologies, RF and high-power analog components, connectivity solutions, and vehicle networking and infotainment systems.

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