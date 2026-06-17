Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA Decreases Position in Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA cut its position in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL - Free Report) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 67,661 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA's holdings in Oracle were worth $13,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the third quarter worth $28,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 76.9% in the third quarter. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 115 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the third quarter worth $35,000. HFM Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 290.9% in the fourth quarter. HFM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Basepoint Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. 42.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Oracle Stock Down 2.3%

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $188.26 on Wednesday. Oracle Corporation has a 12 month low of $134.57 and a 12 month high of $345.72. The stock has a market cap of $541.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $186.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $177.61.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.15. Oracle had a net margin of 25.37% and a return on equity of 56.43%. The business had revenue of $19.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $19.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. Oracle has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 1.720-1.760 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 8.050-8.050 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Oracle Corporation will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 10th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. Oracle's dividend payout ratio is presently 34.31%.

Key Headlines Impacting Oracle

Here are the key news stories impacting Oracle this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ORCL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $375.00 to $300.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 9th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Oracle from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson set a $325.00 price objective on Oracle in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have issued a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oracle currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $268.27.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Oracle

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Oracle news, EVP Stuart Levey sold 15,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.19, for a total value of $2,642,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 3,429 shares in the company, valued at $604,155.51. This represents a 81.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 40.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle's product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

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