Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA Raises Holdings in Bank of America Corporation $BAC

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA lifted its position in shares of Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 312,658 shares of the financial services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 22,485 shares during the quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA's holdings in Bank of America were worth $15,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Abound Financial LLC bought a new position in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Wiser Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Legacy Bridge LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 182.3% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 511 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. CrossGen Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.71% of the company's stock.

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Bank of America Stock Performance

NYSE:BAC opened at $62.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $439.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Bank of America Corporation has a 1-year low of $44.75 and a 1-year high of $62.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $56.42 and a 200 day moving average of $53.36.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.08. Bank of America had a net margin of 17.56% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The company had revenue of $8.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $30.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bank of America Corporation will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This is a positive change from Bank of America's previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 4th. Bank of America's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.69%.

Key Bank of America News

Here are the key news stories impacting Bank of America this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

BAC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Bank of America from $57.50 to $62.50 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Bank of America from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Bank of America from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Daiwa Securities Group lifted their target price on Bank of America from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Bank of America in a report on Tuesday. Twenty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $63.77.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Bank of America

Insider Transactions at Bank of America

In other Bank of America news, insider Geoffrey S. Greener sold 126,756 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total value of $6,719,335.56. Following the sale, the insider owned 1,373,397 shares of the company's stock, valued at $72,803,774.97. This trade represents a 8.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation is a multinational financial services company headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. It provides a broad array of banking, investment, asset management and related financial and risk management products and services to individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, large corporations, governments and institutional investors. The firm operates through consumer banking, global wealth and investment management, global banking and markets businesses, offering capabilities across lending, deposits, payments, advisory and capital markets.

Its consumer-facing offerings include checking and savings accounts, mortgages, home equity lending, auto loans, credit cards and small business banking, supported by a nationwide branch network and digital channels.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC - Free Report).

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