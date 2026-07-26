London Co. of Virginia Cuts Stock Holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. $DLTR

London Co. of Virginia lowered its stake in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR - Free Report) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,300,205 shares of the company's stock after selling 237,669 shares during the quarter. Dollar Tree accounts for 1.6% of London Co. of Virginia's investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. London Co. of Virginia owned 1.18% of Dollar Tree worth $251,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DLTR. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Reflection Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 60.9% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 222 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 80.1% during the first quarter. Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC now owns 263 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, YANKCOM Partnership bought a new stake in Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Freedom Capital lowered shares of Dollar Tree from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Dollar Tree from a "moderate sell" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Weiss Ratings raised Dollar Tree from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Barclays downgraded Dollar Tree from an "overweight" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Raymond James Financial upgraded Dollar Tree from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $122.68.

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Dollar Tree Stock Up 2.4%

DLTR opened at $120.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $23.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.65. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.71 and a twelve month high of $142.40. The company's 50-day moving average price is $114.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.62.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $4.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 35.19%. The company's revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. Dollar Tree has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.000-1.150 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 7 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar Tree announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, July 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company's board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc is a North American discount retailer that operates a portfolio of value-oriented store banners, primarily Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The company's stores offer a broad assortment of everyday items at low price points, including household essentials, food and snacks, health and beauty products, cleaning supplies, seasonal and party goods, home décor, and basic apparel. Dollar Tree's merchandising strategy emphasizes high-turnover branded and private-label merchandise tailored to budget-conscious consumers, with Family Dollar complementing the chain by offering a wider range of price points and assortment depth in smaller-format neighborhood locations.

Founded in 1986 and headquartered in Chesapeake, Virginia, Dollar Tree has grown through both organic store openings and acquisitions.

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