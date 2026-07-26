London Co. of Virginia Purchases 3,007,687 Shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. Common Stock $CCC

London Co. of Virginia raised its holdings in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:CCC - Free Report) by 52.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,741,590 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 3,007,687 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia owned 1.49% of CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. Common Stock worth $52,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Root Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. Common Stock by 2,170.1% during the 1st quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,858 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 4,644 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. Common Stock in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Kera Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new position in CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. Common Stock in the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI acquired a new position in CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. Common Stock in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Meeder Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. Common Stock in the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. 95.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. Common Stock Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CCC opened at $5.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 97.02 and a beta of 0.51. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $5.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. Common Stock has a 52-week low of $4.08 and a 52-week high of $10.50.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:CCC - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $281.27 million during the quarter. CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. Common Stock had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 6.08%. The firm's revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. Common Stock will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CCC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Weiss Ratings raised shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. Common Stock from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. Common Stock in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. Common Stock in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Citigroup cut CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. Common Stock from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. Common Stock from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $9.25.

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About CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. Common Stock

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc is a provider of cloud, mobile, AI, telematics, hyperscale technologies, and applications for the property and casualty insurance economy. The company's SaaS platform connects trading partners, facilitates commerce, and supports mission-critical, AI-enabled digital workflows. It operates in a single segment being Domestic segment, which provides SAAS platform for the P&C insurance economy and derives revenues from providing customers with software subscriptions to the platform in addition to providing professional services and non-software services.

Further Reading

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