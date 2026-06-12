Long Corridor Asset Management Ltd Has $13.58 Million Position in Roblox Corporation $RBLX

Long Corridor Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX - Free Report) by 73.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 167,600 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 70,800 shares during the period. Roblox comprises approximately 0.9% of Long Corridor Asset Management Ltd's investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Long Corridor Asset Management Ltd's holdings in Roblox were worth $13,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RBLX. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. increased its position in shares of Roblox by 164.4% during the fourth quarter. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. now owns 312 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Fideuram Asset Management Ireland dac acquired a new position in shares of Roblox during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Roblox by 76.3% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 372 shares of the company's stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Roblox during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new position in shares of Roblox during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 94.46% of the company's stock.

Insider Transactions at Roblox

In related news, Director Gregory Baszucki sold 16,666 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.95, for a total value of $965,794.70. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 1,302,834 shares of the company's stock, valued at $75,499,230.30. This represents a 1.26% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Mark Reinstra sold 18,653 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.94, for a total value of $1,080,754.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 455,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,390,105.62. The trade was a 3.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold 189,449 shares of company stock worth $9,179,410 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.05% of the company's stock.

Roblox Price Performance

NYSE RBLX opened at $43.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $50.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.72. Roblox Corporation has a 1 year low of $40.15 and a 1 year high of $150.59. The company has a market cap of $29.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.49 and a beta of 1.44.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.06. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 277.69% and a negative net margin of 20.69%.The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.32) EPS. The firm's revenue was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Roblox Corporation will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Roblox announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 19th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 9.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RBLX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James Financial downgraded Roblox from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Roth Mkm set a $65.00 price target on Roblox in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Roblox in a research report on Friday, May 1st. They set a "buy" rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush downgraded Roblox from a "hold" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Roblox from a "hold" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $87.07.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on RBLX

Trending Headlines about Roblox

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Roblox Profile

Roblox Corporation operates Roblox, a user-generated online platform that enables people to create, share and monetize immersive 3D experiences and games. The core offering centers on Roblox Studio, a development environment that allows independent creators and studios to design interactive worlds using the company's building tools and scripting language. Content on the platform spans games, virtual hangouts, branded experiences and live events, all delivered through a persistent social environment.

Roblox's business model is built around its virtual economy and creator ecosystem.

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