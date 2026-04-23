Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Acquires 13,678 Shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. $DKS

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its holdings in DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS - Free Report) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 155,706 shares of the sporting goods retailer's stock after purchasing an additional 13,678 shares during the quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA owned about 0.17% of DICK'S Sporting Goods worth $32,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods by 46.9% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the sporting goods retailer's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods by 100.0% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 152 shares of the sporting goods retailer's stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods during the third quarter worth about $39,000. 89.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on DKS shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on DICK'S Sporting Goods from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "hold" rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods in a research note on Friday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, DICK'S Sporting Goods has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $241.89.

Read Our Latest Report on DICK'S Sporting Goods

DICK'S Sporting Goods Stock Performance

NYSE DKS opened at $228.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $202.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $210.20. DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $167.03 and a 1 year high of $237.31.

DICK'S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.06 billion. DICK'S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 27.12%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 59.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.62 EPS. DICK'S Sporting Goods has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.500-14.500 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 14.29 EPS for the current year.

DICK'S Sporting Goods Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. This is a boost from DICK'S Sporting Goods's previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 27th. DICK'S Sporting Goods's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Edward W. Stack sold 210,478 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.69, for a total transaction of $41,609,395.82. Following the transaction, the chairman directly owned 6,549,026 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,294,676,949.94. The trade was a 3.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Julie Lodge-Jarrett sold 4,140 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.56, for a total value of $925,538.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 24,757 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,534,674.92. This represents a 14.33% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 32.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About DICK'S Sporting Goods

DICK'S Sporting Goods is a leading U.S.-based sporting goods retailer that sells a broad range of sports equipment, apparel, footwear and outdoor gear. The company operates an omnichannel business combining physical stores with digital sales, offering products for team sports, fitness, hunting and fishing, golf, and general active lifestyle categories. In addition to its flagship DICK'S stores, the company operates specialty formats such as Golf Galaxy and branded service offerings including team-sports sales and custom equipment solutions.

The company traces its roots to a single sporting goods outlet founded in 1948 and has since grown into a national retail chain serving customers across the United States.

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