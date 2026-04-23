Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Has $391.12 Million Stock Holdings in Danaher Corporation $DHR

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lowered its position in shares of Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR - Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,659,049 shares of the conglomerate's stock after selling 9,236 shares during the period. Danaher comprises approximately 3.5% of Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA's holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA owned about 0.23% of Danaher worth $391,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Danaher during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Danaher during the second quarter worth $26,000. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Danaher in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danaher in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. 79.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Gregory M. Milosevich sold 1,320 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.01, for a total value of $274,573.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 5,099 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,060,642.99. This represents a 20.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DHR. Morgan Stanley restated an "overweight" rating on shares of Danaher in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Danaher from $251.00 to $249.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Danaher from $245.00 to $240.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Danaher in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Danaher has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $243.20.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on DHR

Danaher Stock Performance

DHR opened at $184.11 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $130.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $197.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $214.35. Danaher Corporation has a 52-week low of $180.03 and a 52-week high of $242.80.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.12. Danaher had a net margin of 14.89% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The company had revenue of $5.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.88 EPS. Danaher's revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Danaher has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.350-8.550 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Danaher Corporation will post 8.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. This is a boost from Danaher's previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 27th. Danaher's dividend payout ratio is presently 30.95%.

Danaher News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Danaher this week:

Positive Sentiment: EPS beat and slight guidance lift — Danaher beat Q1 non‑GAAP EPS estimates and raised the upper end of FY2026 EPS guidance, driven by Bioprocessing and Life Sciences strength. Read More.

EPS beat and slight guidance lift — Danaher beat Q1 non‑GAAP EPS estimates and raised the upper end of FY2026 EPS guidance, driven by Bioprocessing and Life Sciences strength. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrade/raise from Evercore — Evercore raised its DHR target (to $232) and kept an outperform view, signaling some buy‑side conviction on longer‑term momentum. Read More.

Analyst upgrade/raise from Evercore — Evercore raised its DHR target (to $232) and kept an outperform view, signaling some buy‑side conviction on longer‑term momentum. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: € senior‑notes offering — Danaher priced €3.0B (net) of euro‑denominated senior notes across 2028–2038 maturities to raise ~€2.98B net proceeds; this funds corporate needs (and potentially M&A) but increases outstanding debt capacity. Read More.

€ senior‑notes offering — Danaher priced €3.0B (net) of euro‑denominated senior notes across 2028–2038 maturities to raise ~€2.98B net proceeds; this funds corporate needs (and potentially M&A) but increases outstanding debt capacity. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Mixed longer‑term analyst view — while several firms still carry Buy/Outperform ratings and a median multi‑quarter target above current levels, recent updates show varied target changes across shops. Read More.

Mixed longer‑term analyst view — while several firms still carry Buy/Outperform ratings and a median multi‑quarter target above current levels, recent updates show varied target changes across shops. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Multiple price‑target cuts — Several major houses trimmed targets (examples: JPMorgan to $245, Guggenheim to $235, TD Cowen/Wells Fargo adjustments), putting near‑term pressure on the stock. Read More. Read More. Read More.

Multiple price‑target cuts — Several major houses trimmed targets (examples: JPMorgan to $245, Guggenheim to $235, TD Cowen/Wells Fargo adjustments), putting near‑term pressure on the stock. Read More. Read More. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Revenue miss and Diagnostics softness — headline revenue lagged expectations and management flagged weaker Diagnostics (Cepheid/respiratory seasonality), leaving questions about near‑term demand. Read More.

Revenue miss and Diagnostics softness — headline revenue lagged expectations and management flagged weaker Diagnostics (Cepheid/respiratory seasonality), leaving questions about near‑term demand. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling and investor positioning — recent disclosures and institutional shifts (noted in market trackers) may amplify selling pressure while the market digests the cadence of core growth versus FX and M&A execution risks. Read More.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation NYSE: DHR is a global science and technology company that designs, manufactures and markets products and services for the life sciences, diagnostics, and environmental and applied markets. The company organizes its operations into business segments focused on Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions, supplying instruments, reagents, software and related services that support research, clinical testing, biopharmaceutical development, and industrial and environmental monitoring.

Products and services in Danaher's portfolio include analytical and diagnostic instruments, laboratory consumables and reagents, digital and software solutions for workflow and data management, field and industrial monitoring equipment, and service and maintenance programs.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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