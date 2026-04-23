Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Lowers Stake in WEX Inc. $WEX

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lowered its position in shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX - Free Report) by 14.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 408,015 shares of the business services provider's stock after selling 67,412 shares during the quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA owned about 1.19% of WEX worth $63,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of WEX by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,262,255 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $513,903,000 after buying an additional 12,099 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in WEX by 0.3% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,273,363 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $200,704,000 after acquiring an additional 4,227 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of WEX by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 907,803 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $143,006,000 after purchasing an additional 10,027 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in WEX by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 879,033 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $138,474,000 after buying an additional 69,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in WEX by 1.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 642,813 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $101,271,000 after purchasing an additional 7,994 shares during the last quarter. 97.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Key Headlines Impacting WEX

Here are the key news stories impacting WEX this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 results beat expectations — WEX reported revenue of ~$673.8M and EPS that topped consensus, with management saying revenue and adjusted net income exceeded the high end of guidance. This underpins the near-term upside in the stock. WEX Inc. Reports First Quarter 2026 Financial Results

Q1 results beat expectations — WEX reported revenue of ~$673.8M and EPS that topped consensus, with management saying revenue and adjusted net income exceeded the high end of guidance. This underpins the near-term upside in the stock. Positive Sentiment: Company raised guidance — WEX updated Q2 2026 EPS guidance to $4.93–$5.13 and FY2026 to $18.95–$19.55 (both above consensus), and gave higher revenue ranges, signaling management confidence in growth and margin trends.

Company raised guidance — WEX updated Q2 2026 EPS guidance to $4.93–$5.13 and FY2026 to $18.95–$19.55 (both above consensus), and gave higher revenue ranges, signaling management confidence in growth and margin trends. Positive Sentiment: Management is pushing the investment story — WEX published a shareholder letter highlighting “accelerating momentum” and will host a virtual fireside chat (April 27) to discuss strategy and value-creation plans, which supports further institutional interest. WEX Issues Letter to Shareholders WEX to Host Virtual Fireside Chat

Management is pushing the investment story — WEX published a shareholder letter highlighting “accelerating momentum” and will host a virtual fireside chat (April 27) to discuss strategy and value-creation plans, which supports further institutional interest. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst activity mixed — Morgan Stanley raised its price target to $158 (from $146) but kept an equal-weight rating; the move is a modest vote of confidence but the target remains below the current market price, so impact is mixed. Morgan Stanley Raises WEX Price Target

Analyst activity mixed — Morgan Stanley raised its price target to $158 (from $146) but kept an equal-weight rating; the move is a modest vote of confidence but the target remains below the current market price, so impact is mixed. Negative Sentiment: Proxy contest/governance risk — Impactive Capital’s campaign continues to gain traction: Glass Lewis has recommended two dissident nominees, increasing the risk of board change and short-term stock volatility tied to the proxy fight. Glass Lewis Supports Impactive's Case

Proxy contest/governance risk — Impactive Capital’s campaign continues to gain traction: Glass Lewis has recommended two dissident nominees, increasing the risk of board change and short-term stock volatility tied to the proxy fight. Negative Sentiment: Cash-flow and balance-sheet items flagged — some third‑party summaries note weakening operating cash flow and rising liabilities year‑over‑year, plus notable recent insider selling, which are areas investors should monitor despite the earnings beat. QuiverQuant Q1 Summary

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Sara Trickett sold 1,815 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.95, for a total transaction of $272,159.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 2,137 shares of the company's stock, valued at $320,443.15. This represents a 45.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Robert Joseph Deshaies sold 3,238 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.22, for a total value of $486,412.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 14,859 shares in the company, valued at $2,232,118.98. This represents a 17.89% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,479 shares of company stock worth $2,454,914. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WEX Stock Performance

WEX stock opened at $185.26 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. The company has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.80, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.93. WEX Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $120.03 and a fifty-two week high of $186.86.

WEX (NYSE:WEX - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The business services provider reported $4.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.92 by $0.23. WEX had a return on equity of 48.01% and a net margin of 11.43%.The firm had revenue of $673.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $660.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.51 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. WEX has set its FY 2026 guidance at 18.950-19.550 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 4.930-5.130 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that WEX Inc. will post 15.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WEX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of WEX from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of WEX from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of WEX from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen raised WEX from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, March 21st. Finally, UBS Group set a $165.00 price target on WEX and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and thirteen have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, WEX has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $164.27.

View Our Latest Stock Report on WEX

WEX Company Profile

WEX Inc is a global financial technology company specializing in business payment solutions for fleet, travel, and corporate payments. The company delivers software-driven platforms and card-based services that help businesses automate payment processes, manage expenses and improve operational efficiency across a range of industries, including transportation, healthcare and government.

Founded in 1983 as Wright Express in Portland, Maine, the company began by offering fuel card services to trucking fleets.

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