Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Lowers Stock Position in Amgen Inc. $AMGN

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA decreased its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN - Free Report) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,030 shares of the medical research company's stock after selling 5,429 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA's holdings in Amgen were worth $18,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMGN. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Amgen by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 27,468 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $7,159,000 after purchasing an additional 5,226 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Amgen by 10.6% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 25,859 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $7,220,000 after buying an additional 5,853 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 4,086 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $1,141,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 54,152 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $15,120,000 after buying an additional 2,611 shares in the last quarter. 76.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Amgen News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Amgen this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMGN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, February 20th. They issued an "equal weight" rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock. Argus upped their price target on shares of Amgen from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn lifted their price objective on Amgen from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a "sell" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $356.62.

View Our Latest Analysis on AMGN

Amgen Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN opened at $345.92 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $361.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $338.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.78. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $261.43 and a 52 week high of $391.29.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The medical research company reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.76 by $0.53. Amgen had a net margin of 20.98% and a return on equity of 148.37%. The firm had revenue of $9.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.31 earnings per share. Amgen's quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Amgen has set its FY 2026 guidance at 21.600-23.000 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 22.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a $2.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $10.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. Amgen's dividend payout ratio is 70.84%.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc NASDAQ: AMGN is a global biotechnology company founded in 1980 and headquartered in Thousand Oaks, California. The company focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and delivering human therapeutics that address serious illnesses. Amgen's work centers on biologic medicines derived from cellular and molecular biology, with an emphasis on translating advances in human genetics and protein science into therapies for patients.

Amgen's commercial portfolio has historically included biologics used in oncology, supportive care, nephrology, bone health and cardiovascular disease.

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