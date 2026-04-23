Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Purchases 16,947 Shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG - Free Report) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 417,287 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 16,947 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA's holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $61,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Maseco LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Saranac Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Corundum Trust Company INC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Caitlin John LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the third quarter worth $34,000. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts: Sign Up

Procter & Gamble Trading Up 0.3%

PG opened at $142.81 on Thursday. Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $137.62 and a one year high of $170.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $331.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.16, a PEG ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 0.41.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $22.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.36 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.21% and a net margin of 19.30%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.88 EPS. Analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.96 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 24th will be issued a $1.0885 dividend. This represents a $4.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble's previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 24th. Procter & Gamble's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.67%.

Key Headlines Impacting Procter & Gamble

Here are the key news stories impacting Procter & Gamble this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Erste Group Bank cut shares of Procter & Gamble from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Dbs Bank upgraded Procter & Gamble from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $142.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $167.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 10th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $162.32.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Procter & Gamble

Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

In other news, insider Moses Victor Javier Aguilar sold 15,169 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.28, for a total transaction of $2,461,625.32. Following the sale, the insider owned 44,735 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,259,595.80. The trade was a 25.32% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 95,903 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.15, for a total transaction of $14,495,738.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 182,607 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $27,601,048.05. The trade was a 34.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders sold 348,618 shares of company stock worth $55,462,643. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble NYSE: PG is a multinational consumer goods company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Founded in 1837 by William Procter and James Gamble, P&G has grown into one of the world's largest producers of branded consumer packaged goods. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing and marketing a broad portfolio of household and personal care products sold to consumers and retailers worldwide.

P&G's product offering spans several core business categories, including Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Procter & Gamble, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Procter & Gamble wasn't on the list.

While Procter & Gamble currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here