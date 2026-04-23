Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Sells 58,878 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA reduced its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX - Free Report) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,162,808 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock after selling 58,878 shares during the quarter. TJX Companies accounts for about 2.9% of Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA's holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA owned approximately 0.19% of TJX Companies worth $320,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 101,961,786 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock valued at $14,737,557,000 after buying an additional 820,730 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in TJX Companies by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,678,165 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock valued at $2,266,066,000 after buying an additional 630,574 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 13,391,533 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock valued at $1,939,435,000 after acquiring an additional 392,097 shares in the last quarter. Amundi boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Amundi now owns 9,725,542 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock worth $1,391,822,000 after acquiring an additional 1,761,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,479,163 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock worth $1,155,830,000 after acquiring an additional 420,232 shares during the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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TJX Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TJX opened at $158.50 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.98. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $119.84 and a 1-year high of $165.82. The firm has a market cap of $175.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $17.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.36 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 57.70%. The company's revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. TJX Companies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 4.930-5.020 EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.970-0.990 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

TJX Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. This is an increase from TJX Companies's previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. TJX Companies's dividend payout ratio is 34.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on TJX. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of TJX Companies from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, March 28th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (a-)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $184.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $167.55.

Check Out Our Latest Report on TJX Companies

Insider Activity at TJX Companies

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 30,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.95, for a total transaction of $4,828,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 479,316 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $77,145,910.20. The trade was a 5.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company's stock.

TJX Companies Profile

TJX Companies, Inc is a leading off-price retailer of apparel, footwear, home fashions and other consumer goods. The company operates multiple retail concepts that offer discounted brand-name and designer merchandise, including well-known banners such as T.J. Maxx and Marshalls in the United States, HomeGoods for home furnishings, TK Maxx in parts of Europe, and Winners and Homesense in Canada. Merchandise categories span women's, men's and children's apparel, accessories, beauty, home décor, kitchenware and small furniture, with frequent changes in assortment that create a “treasure-hunt” shopping experience for consumers.

The company's business model centers on opportunistic buying, purchasing excess, irregular or out-of-season inventory from manufacturers, department stores and other suppliers, and passing savings to customers through lower prices.

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