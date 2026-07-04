Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Acquires New Holdings in onsemi $ON

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in onsemi (NASDAQ:ON - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 20,100 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $1,245,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ON. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of onsemi by 83.7% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 472 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Root Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of onsemi by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 503 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. DV Equities LLC bought a new stake in shares of onsemi in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. SHP Wealth Management purchased a new stake in onsemi during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC increased its position in onsemi by 346.3% during the fourth quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC now owns 598 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.70% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on ON. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on onsemi from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of onsemi from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of onsemi from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of onsemi from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, B. Riley Financial boosted their target price on shares of onsemi from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, onsemi presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $101.19.

Check Out Our Latest Report on onsemi

Insider Transactions at onsemi

In other onsemi news, CFO Trent Thad sold 30,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $2,790,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 301,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,011,042. This trade represents a 9.06% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company's stock.

More onsemi News

Here are the key news stories impacting onsemi this week:

onsemi Price Performance

NASDAQ ON opened at $91.22 on Friday. The business's fifty day moving average is $111.39 and its 200 day moving average is $80.11. onsemi has a fifty-two week low of $44.56 and a fifty-two week high of $134.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 4.87. The company has a market capitalization of $35.75 billion, a PE ratio of 64.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.01.

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.03. onsemi had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 9.46%.The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. onsemi has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.650-0.770 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that onsemi will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

onsemi Company Profile

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

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