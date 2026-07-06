Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Acquires New Position in Qualys, Inc. $QLYS

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,400 shares of the software maker's stock, valued at approximately $914,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in QLYS. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 87.5% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 62,671 shares of the software maker's stock worth $5,506,000 after buying an additional 29,255 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its holdings in shares of Qualys by 77.4% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 62,973 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $5,532,000 after acquiring an additional 27,484 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Qualys by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,018 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Qualys by 37,400.0% in the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 375 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Qualys by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,014 shares of the software maker's stock worth $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140 shares during the period. 99.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Thomas Berquist sold 939 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.75, for a total transaction of $103,994.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 6,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $750,995.75. This represents a 12.16% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Joo Mi Kim sold 1,627 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.17, for a total value of $162,976.59. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 83,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,335,245.87. This trade represents a 1.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 71,881 shares of company stock valued at $8,945,654. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on QLYS. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of Qualys from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Qualys from $120.00 to $85.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Qualys from $135.00 to $100.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Qualys from an "underweight" rating to a "neutral" rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, William Blair lowered Qualys from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $125.86.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on QLYS

Qualys Stock Performance

QLYS stock opened at $148.12 on Monday. Qualys, Inc. has a one year low of $74.51 and a one year high of $155.47. The firm has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.59 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.92.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The software maker reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.14. Qualys had a net margin of 29.41% and a return on equity of 37.15%. The firm had revenue of $175.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. Qualys's revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Qualys has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.440-7.650 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.730-1.800 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Qualys, Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Qualys Profile

Qualys, Inc NASDAQ: QLYS is a leading provider of cloud-based security and compliance solutions designed to help organizations streamline their IT security programs. Operating on a unified, modular platform, Qualys offers continuous visibility into global IT assets through a combination of lightweight cloud agents and on-premises scanner appliances. The platform supports an array of security and compliance use cases, enabling real-time detection of vulnerabilities, policy violations and misconfigurations across on-premises, cloud and hybrid environments.

The company's flagship Qualys Cloud Platform delivers a suite of integrated applications, including vulnerability management, detection and response (VMDR), policy compliance, web application scanning, file integrity monitoring, asset inventory and container security.

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