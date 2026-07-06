Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Acquires Shares of 22,100 Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. $ALRM

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 22,100 shares of the software maker's stock, valued at approximately $954,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Alarm.com by 85.3% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 483,486 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $20,882,000 after buying an additional 222,563 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Alarm.com in the fourth quarter worth about $264,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Alarm.com by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 243,828 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $12,440,000 after acquiring an additional 19,228 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alarm.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $241,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Alarm.com by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 42,044 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $2,172,000 after acquiring an additional 10,727 shares during the period. 91.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Activity at Alarm.com

In other news, insider Daniel Kerzner sold 3,944 shares of Alarm.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.78, for a total transaction of $172,668.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 101,141 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,427,952.98. The trade was a 3.75% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 6,073 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.78, for a total value of $265,875.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 324,842 shares in the company, valued at $14,221,582.76. The trade was a 1.84% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,893 shares of company stock worth $1,428,505. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company's stock.

Alarm.com Stock Performance

Shares of ALRM opened at $49.69 on Monday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $45.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.82. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.49 and a twelve month high of $59.53. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 20.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 5.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.05. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 12.36%.The company had revenue of $265.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Alarm.com has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.810-2.810 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on ALRM. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Alarm.com from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, June 20th. Zacks Research lowered Alarm.com from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Barclays raised their target price on Alarm.com from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut Alarm.com from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alarm.com has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $47.50.

View Our Latest Research Report on ALRM

About Alarm.com

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides a cloud-based software platform for connected properties, enabling residential and commercial customers to monitor, manage and control security, energy and home automation solutions. The company's interactive services connect security systems, smart thermostats, door locks, lights and video cameras through cellular, broadband and Z-Wave networks, offering real-time alerts and remote access via mobile and web applications.

Through its platform, Alarm.com delivers an integrated suite of products that includes intrusion detection, video monitoring and cloud recording, energy management features such as smart thermostat scheduling, and home automation controls for lighting, garage doors and connected appliances.

Further Reading

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