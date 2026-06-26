Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Buys New Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 56,600 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock, valued at approximately $9,039,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 102,733,668 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock valued at $15,780,919,000 after purchasing an additional 771,882 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in TJX Companies by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,011,104 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock worth $4,134,174,000 after purchasing an additional 673,690 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,620,925 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock valued at $3,935,630,000 after purchasing an additional 495,989 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,986,573 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock valued at $2,455,911,000 after purchasing an additional 308,408 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $2,211,975,000. Institutional investors own 91.09% of the company's stock.

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TJX Companies Price Performance

NYSE:TJX opened at $154.96 on Friday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $119.84 and a 52 week high of $170.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $158.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.89. The firm has a market cap of $171.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.62.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.17. TJX Companies had a net margin of 9.40% and a return on equity of 57.92%. The firm had revenue of $14.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. TJX Companies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.080-5.150 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 1.150-1.170 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. TJX Companies's dividend payout ratio is currently 37.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other TJX Companies news, Director Jackwyn Nemerov sold 957 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.59, for a total transaction of $161,340.63. Following the transaction, the director owned 802 shares in the company, valued at $135,209.18. This trade represents a 54.41% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 55,624 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.65, for a total value of $9,102,867.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman directly owned 201,496 shares of the company's stock, valued at $32,974,820.40. This represents a 21.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders sold 130,367 shares of company stock worth $20,959,476. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $190.00 target price (up from $183.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an "outperform" rating on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Wall Street Zen raised TJX Companies from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, March 28th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on TJX Companies from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and twenty have assigned a Buy rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $174.58.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TJX Companies

Key Stories Impacting TJX Companies

Here are the key news stories impacting TJX Companies this week:

Positive Sentiment: TJX continues to show strong fundamentals, with its latest quarter beating expectations on both EPS and revenue and management raising full-year guidance for sales, margins, earnings, and share repurchases.

TJX continues to show strong fundamentals, with its latest quarter beating expectations on both EPS and revenue and management raising full-year guidance for sales, margins, earnings, and share repurchases. Positive Sentiment: Analyst sentiment remains constructive, with recent Buy/Outperform ratings and price targets well above the current share price, which may help support the stock over time.

Analyst sentiment remains constructive, with recent Buy/Outperform ratings and price targets well above the current share price, which may help support the stock over time. Positive Sentiment: The company is still expanding internationally, including a new store opening in Spain and a broader plan to add more than 1,700 overseas locations, signaling long-term growth potential. Article: TJX (TJX) Opens In Spain As It Eyes 1,700 More International Stores

TJX Companies Profile

TJX Companies, Inc is a leading off-price retailer of apparel, footwear, home fashions and other consumer goods. The company operates multiple retail concepts that offer discounted brand-name and designer merchandise, including well-known banners such as T.J. Maxx and Marshalls in the United States, HomeGoods for home furnishings, TK Maxx in parts of Europe, and Winners and Homesense in Canada. Merchandise categories span women's, men's and children's apparel, accessories, beauty, home décor, kitchenware and small furniture, with frequent changes in assortment that create a “treasure-hunt” shopping experience for consumers.

The company's business model centers on opportunistic buying, purchasing excess, irregular or out-of-season inventory from manufacturers, department stores and other suppliers, and passing savings to customers through lower prices.

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