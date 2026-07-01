Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Buys Shares of 16,600 WEC Energy Group, Inc. $WEC

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 16,600 shares of the utilities provider's stock, valued at approximately $1,922,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WEC. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 175.0% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,357,608 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $354,093,000 after buying an additional 2,136,542 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in WEC Energy Group by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,099,951 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $4,334,401,000 after acquiring an additional 819,627 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Grove Partners LP raised its stake in WEC Energy Group by 30,697.3% during the third quarter. Freestone Grove Partners LP now owns 620,565 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $71,111,000 after acquiring an additional 618,550 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 324.1% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 774,679 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $80,722,000 after acquiring an additional 592,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 603.1% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 414,028 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $43,664,000 after acquiring an additional 355,144 shares during the last quarter. 77.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Transactions at WEC Energy Group

In other WEC Energy Group news, EVP Daniel Krueger sold 4,665 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.96, for a total transaction of $517,628.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 7,346 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $815,112.16. The trade was a 38.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WEC Energy Group Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of NYSE WEC opened at $116.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.68. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.49 and a 52-week high of $119.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $113.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.27. The stock has a market cap of $38.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.47.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.25% and a return on equity of 12.72%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.27 earnings per share. WEC Energy Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.510-5.610 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

WEC Energy Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.9525 per share. This represents a $3.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. WEC Energy Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.05%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WEC has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho set a $124.00 price target on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $127.00 price target on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $123.60.

View Our Latest Stock Report on WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group is a Milwaukee, Wisconsin–based regulated energy holding company whose primary businesses are the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity and the distribution of natural gas. The company operates through a set of utility subsidiaries that provide bundled energy service, customer billing and energy-related programs to residential, commercial and industrial customers. As a regulated utility group, WEC's operations focus on delivering reliable service while managing infrastructure investment and compliance with state and federal utility regulation.

Its utility subsidiaries include well-known regional operators such as We Energies and Wisconsin Public Service, along with Chicago-area natural gas utilities that were part of the Integrys Energy Group acquisition.

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