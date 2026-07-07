Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Buys Shares of 31,700 A10 Networks, Inc. $ATEN

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 31,700 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock, valued at approximately $733,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of A10 Networks by 18.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 380,161 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $6,900,000 after buying an additional 60,372 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in A10 Networks by 84.3% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 153,816 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $2,724,000 after acquiring an additional 70,357 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of A10 Networks by 4.4% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,034,271 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $36,922,000 after acquiring an additional 84,848 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC grew its stake in A10 Networks by 967.4% during the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 162,685 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $2,878,000 after buying an additional 147,444 shares during the period. Finally, AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc acquired a new stake in shares of A10 Networks in the first quarter worth $2,283,000. 98.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Transactions at A10 Networks

In other A10 Networks news, Director Eric Singer sold 24,698 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.21, for a total transaction of $672,032.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 68,806 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,872,211.26. This represents a 26.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.21% of the company's stock.

A10 Networks Stock Down 1.2%

ATEN stock traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.99. 68,767 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,022,275. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.14. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 58.10 and a beta of 1.14. A10 Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.52 and a twelve month high of $38.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. A10 Networks had a return on equity of 25.00% and a net margin of 14.90%.The business had revenue of $75.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.61 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. A10 Networks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.640-0.650 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that A10 Networks, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A10 Networks Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. A10 Networks's dividend payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ATEN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Sidoti reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of A10 Networks in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Loop Capital set a $25.00 price objective on shares of A10 Networks in a research report on Monday, March 9th. DNB Markets set a $9.00 target price on shares of A10 Networks in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of A10 Networks from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 20th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of A10 Networks from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, A10 Networks presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $30.71.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on A10 Networks

A10 Networks Company Profile

A10 Networks, Inc NYSE: ATEN, headquartered in San Jose, California, designs and sells networking and security solutions that accelerate application performance and protect data across on-premises, cloud and hybrid environments. Founded in 2004, the company's offerings target enterprises, service providers and cloud operators seeking high availability, secure access and optimized traffic delivery for critical applications.

The company's core portfolio includes application delivery controllers (ADCs) for load balancing and traffic management, advanced distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) protection appliances, SSL inspection solutions and carrier-grade NAT (CGNAT) platforms.

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