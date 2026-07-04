Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Invests $1.21 Million in Vornado Realty Trust $VNO

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 46,400 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock, valued at approximately $1,206,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VNO. Danske Bank A S acquired a new position in Vornado Realty Trust during the third quarter worth $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 512.9% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 858 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, BOKF NA boosted its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 1,257.1% during the 3rd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 1,140 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.02% of the company's stock.

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Vornado Realty Trust Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:VNO opened at $40.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 6.14 and a current ratio of 6.14. The stock's 50-day moving average is $34.44 and its 200-day moving average is $31.48. The company has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.53. Vornado Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $24.57 and a 52-week high of $43.37.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.07). Vornado Realty Trust had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 43.99%.The business had revenue of $459.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. Vornado Realty Trust's revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Vornado Realty Trust declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, April 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $300.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the real estate investment trust to purchase up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company's board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Michael D. Fascitelli sold 133,350 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total transaction of $4,883,277.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 475,161 shares in the company, valued at $17,400,395.82. The trade was a 21.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Russell B. Wight, Jr. acquired 4,000 shares of Vornado Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.94 per share, with a total value of $67,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 13,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $220,220. This trade represents a 44.44% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Company insiders own 9.00% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VNO. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Citigroup upped their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $28.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vornado Realty Trust presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $36.33.

View Our Latest Research Report on VNO

Vornado Realty Trust Company Profile

Vornado Realty Trust is a self‐administered real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, management and redevelopment of office and retail properties. As a fully integrated REIT, the company oversees leasing, property management, building operations and strategic capital improvements designed to enhance asset value and tenant experience. Vornado's business model emphasizes long‐term cash flow generation through stable rental income and disciplined portfolio optimization.

The company's core portfolio is concentrated in New York City, where it holds a diverse mix of office towers and street‐level retail assets in prominent submarkets such as Midtown and the Penn Plaza corridor.

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