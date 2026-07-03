Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Invests $1.43 Million in Edison International $EIX

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 19,600 shares of the utilities provider's stock, valued at approximately $1,434,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EIX. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in Edison International by 949.8% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 263,056 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $15,789,000 after purchasing an additional 237,999 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Edison International by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,346,201 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $260,859,000 after buying an additional 220,785 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Edison International by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,790,277 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $108,204,000 after buying an additional 94,727 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Edison International by 59.0% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,062,035 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $113,989,000 after acquiring an additional 765,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Edison International by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,496,907 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $329,924,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609,847 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.95% of the company's stock.

Get Edison International alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on EIX shares. Barclays decreased their target price on Edison International from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Edison International from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Edison International from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Seaport Research Partners downgraded Edison International from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Edison International from $82.00 to $79.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $72.64.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on EIX

Edison International Price Performance

EIX opened at $75.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.21, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $71.16 and a 200-day moving average of $68.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. Edison International has a 12-month low of $49.14 and a 12-month high of $76.21.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.15 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 19.27%.Edison International's revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. Edison International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.900-6.200 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Edison International will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Edison International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 7th will be issued a $0.8775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 7th. This represents a $3.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.6%. Edison International's dividend payout ratio is currently 38.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Edison International

In other news, Director Peter J. Taylor sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total value of $37,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 34,212 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,576,163.60. This represents a 1.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Edison International

Edison International is a publicly traded utility holding company based in Rosemead, California, whose principal subsidiary is Southern California Edison (SCE). As an electric utility holding company, Edison International oversees the delivery of electricity through SCE's integrated network of generation procurement, transmission and distribution infrastructure, serving millions of customers across central, coastal and southern California. The company's operations focus on reliable energy delivery, customer service, regulatory compliance and long-term infrastructure planning for a complex and high-demand service territory.

The company's activities include procuring and managing a diverse resource mix, maintaining and upgrading transmission and distribution systems, and implementing grid modernization projects.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Edison International, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Edison International wasn't on the list.

While Edison International currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here