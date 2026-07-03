Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Invests $1.52 Million in United Airlines Holdings Inc $UAL

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 16,500 shares of the transportation company's stock, valued at approximately $1,519,000.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sanders Capital LLC increased its holdings in United Airlines by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 14,773,585 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $1,425,651,000 after acquiring an additional 258,670 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in United Airlines by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,510,200 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $1,287,071,000 after acquiring an additional 52,962 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,012,731 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $1,015,218,000 after purchasing an additional 68,565 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of United Airlines by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,265,530 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $812,428,000 after acquiring an additional 22,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Par Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in United Airlines by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,894,850 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $547,342,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the period. 69.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Kate Gebo sold 5,331 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.51, for a total value of $562,473.81. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 60,393 shares in the company, valued at $6,372,065.43. This trade represents a 8.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew P. Nocella sold 7,000 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.19, for a total transaction of $631,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 215,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,421,965.55. This trade represents a 3.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 96,381 shares of company stock valued at $10,837,575 over the last three months. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

United Airlines Stock Performance

Shares of UAL stock opened at $133.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.27 billion, a PE ratio of 11.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.25. United Airlines Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $79.86 and a 52-week high of $138.77. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $107.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The transportation company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $14.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $14.19 billion. United Airlines had a return on equity of 24.33% and a net margin of 6.06%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. United Airlines has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.000-11.000 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.000-2.000 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that United Airlines Holdings Inc will post 9.85 EPS for the current year.

Key Headlines Impacting United Airlines

Here are the key news stories impacting United Airlines this week:

Positive Sentiment: BMO Capital Markets raised its price target on United Airlines to $157.50 and kept an outperform rating, signaling additional upside from current levels. Benzinga report

BMO Capital Markets raised its price target on United Airlines to $157.50 and kept an outperform rating, signaling additional upside from current levels. Positive Sentiment: Bank of America lifted its target to $150 and maintained a buy rating, citing a constructive outlook for U.S. airlines. Benzinga report

Bank of America lifted its target to $150 and maintained a buy rating, citing a constructive outlook for U.S. airlines. Positive Sentiment: Wall Street’s broader airline call turned more bullish, with Goldman Sachs and TD Cowen also raising targets across major carriers, which supports sentiment for United Airlines. Article on airline sector target raises

Wall Street’s broader airline call turned more bullish, with Goldman Sachs and TD Cowen also raising targets across major carriers, which supports sentiment for United Airlines. Neutral Sentiment: United Airlines added a new South American route from Houston’s Bush Airport, which may support long-term network growth but is not an immediate catalyst. Houston route article

United Airlines added a new South American route from Houston’s Bush Airport, which may support long-term network growth but is not an immediate catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts also revised fair value estimates higher and noted improving demand, sticky airfares, and lower fuel prices, but the valuation case remains mixed. Yahoo Finance fair value article

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on UAL shares. Bank of America lifted their target price on United Airlines from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Rothschild & Co Redburn reduced their target price on shares of United Airlines from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of United Airlines from $136.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of United Airlines from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Zacks Research raised United Airlines from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $149.26.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on United Airlines

United Airlines Company Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc operates United Airlines, a major U.S. full-service passenger carrier providing scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The company offers a comprehensive route network that covers domestic markets across the United States as well as extensive international service to Europe, Asia, Latin America, and the Pacific. United operates a mixed fleet of narrow- and wide-body aircraft on point-to-point and hub-and-spoke routes, and supports corporate and leisure travel through offerings such as premium cabins, basic economy, and ancillary services including baggage, seat selection and in-flight amenities.

In addition to passenger operations, United provides cargo services through United Cargo, handling freight, mail and specialized shipments.

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