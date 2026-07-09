Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Invests $373,000 in Penguin Solutions, Inc. $PENG

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Penguin Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENG - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 21,200 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $373,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evolve Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Penguin Solutions by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Evolve Private Wealth LLC now owns 15,637 shares of the company's stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in Penguin Solutions by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 211,373 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,170,000 after buying an additional 15,567 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Penguin Solutions by 596.8% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,992,415 shares of the company's stock valued at $38,972,000 after buying an additional 1,706,482 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Penguin Solutions by 324.5% during the fourth quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 43,200 shares of the company's stock valued at $845,000 after buying an additional 33,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Penguin Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,017,000.

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Penguin Solutions News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Penguin Solutions this week:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Joseph Gates Clark sold 10,351 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.87, for a total transaction of $609,363.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 66,425 shares in the company, valued at $3,910,439.75. This represents a 13.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP Anne Kuykendall sold 4,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.38, for a total value of $257,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 120,794 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,776,717.72. The trade was a 3.21% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 70,574 shares of company stock worth $3,203,822. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company's stock.

Penguin Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PENG opened at $78.47 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.65 and a beta of 2.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $56.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Penguin Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.04 and a 12 month high of $80.00.

Penguin Solutions (NASDAQ:PENG - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 7th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.21. Penguin Solutions had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 6.44%.The company had revenue of $478.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $407.47 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Penguin Solutions, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PENG. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Penguin Solutions from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays lowered Penguin Solutions from an "overweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating and raised their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Penguin Solutions from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Research upgraded Penguin Solutions from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Citizens Jmp increased their price objective on Penguin Solutions from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a "market outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $53.25.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PENG

Penguin Solutions Company Profile

Penguin Solutions, Inc engages in the designing and development of enterprise solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advanced Computing, Integrated Memory, and Optimized LED. It offers dynamic random access memory modules, solid-state and flash storage, and other advanced integrated memory solutions for networking and telecom, data analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning applications; and supply chain services, including procurement, logistics, inventory management, temporary warehousing, programming, kitting, and packaging services.

See Also

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