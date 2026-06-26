Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Invests $7.79 Million in Casey's General Stores, Inc. $CASY

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,700 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,788,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC purchased a new position in Casey's General Stores during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in shares of Casey's General Stores by 52.8% in the fourth quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 55 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC raised its holdings in shares of Casey's General Stores by 350.0% in the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 54 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Casey's General Stores by 47.6% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 62 shares of the company's stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Casey's General Stores during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.63% of the company's stock.

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Casey's General Stores Stock Down 2.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:CASY opened at $784.71 on Friday. Casey's General Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $490.00 and a fifty-two week high of $927.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $817.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $703.87. The company has a market cap of $29.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.96, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.61.

Casey's General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 9th. The company reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $1.06. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.33 billion. Casey's General Stores had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 18.73%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Casey's General Stores, Inc. will post 21.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Casey's General Stores Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 31st. This is a positive change from Casey's General Stores's previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Casey's General Stores's payout ratio is presently 11.90%.

Key Stories Impacting Casey's General Stores

Here are the key news stories impacting Casey's General Stores this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stephens set a $975.00 price target on Casey's General Stores and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Capital One Financial began coverage on Casey's General Stores in a research report on Monday. They set an "equal weight" rating and a $896.00 price objective for the company. BNP Paribas Exane lowered their target price on Casey's General Stores from $1,032.00 to $995.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $990.00 target price on shares of Casey's General Stores in a report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Casey's General Stores from $700.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $939.29.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CASY

About Casey's General Stores

Casey's General Stores, Inc NASDAQ: CASY is a U.S.-based convenience store chain that operates retail fuel stations and food-focused convenience outlets. Founded in 1959 in Boone, Iowa, the company has grown from a single neighborhood store into a regional operator known for combining traditional convenience retailing—fuel, packaged goods and tobacco—with a larger emphasis on fresh and prepared foods.

The company's stores typically offer gasoline and diesel alongside a range of grocery essentials, grab-and-go items and made-to-order foodservice.

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