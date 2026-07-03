Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Makes New $1.50 Million Investment in Box, Inc. $BOX

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 63,500 shares of the software maker's stock, valued at approximately $1,501,000.

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A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of BOX by 148.1% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 831 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in BOX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in BOX during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in BOX during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in BOX by 1,778.1% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,202 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.74% of the company's stock.

BOX Price Performance

Shares of BOX stock opened at $27.90 on Friday. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $25.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.58. Box, Inc. has a one year low of $21.34 and a one year high of $33.88. The company has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74.

BOX (NYSE:BOX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 26th. The software maker reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $305.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $304.39 million. BOX had a negative return on equity of 24.19% and a net margin of 10.35%.BOX's revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. BOX has set its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.390-0.390 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 1.560-1.560 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Box, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BOX announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, March 19th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software maker to buy up to 14.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company's board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BOX. Wall Street Zen cut BOX from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. William Blair restated a "market perform" rating on shares of BOX in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of BOX from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of BOX from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of BOX from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $35.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BOX

Insider Buying and Selling

In other BOX news, COO Olivia Nottebohm sold 6,528 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.17, for a total value of $170,837.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 552,211 shares in the company, valued at $14,451,361.87. This trade represents a 1.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Aaron Levie sold 15,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.32, for a total transaction of $364,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,874,673 shares in the company, valued at $69,912,047.36. This represents a 0.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 148,002 shares of company stock worth $3,641,684 in the last three months. 3.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BOX Profile

Box, Inc is a leading provider of cloud content management and file sharing solutions designed to support enterprises in securely managing, accessing and collaborating on digital content from anywhere. The company offers a unified platform that enables organizations to store, share and automate workflows across various departments, enhancing productivity and ensuring governance over sensitive information. Box's services are tailored to meet the needs of industries such as healthcare, financial services, government and media, where compliance and data security are paramount.

The core offerings of Box include its Content Cloud platform, which provides content collaboration, workflow automation, data classification and secure file sharing.

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