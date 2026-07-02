Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Makes New Investment in AAON, Inc. $AAON

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 19,600 shares of the construction company's stock, valued at approximately $1,622,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AAON by 429.3% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 81,145 shares of the construction company's stock worth $6,340,000 after purchasing an additional 65,813 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AAON by 1.8% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 16,267 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $1,271,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in AAON by 20.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 430,936 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $33,669,000 after buying an additional 73,644 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its holdings in AAON by 5.7% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 233,002 shares of the construction company's stock worth $18,204,000 after buying an additional 12,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AAON by 96.5% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 334 shares of the construction company's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.81% of the company's stock.

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AAON Price Performance

NASDAQ AAON opened at $116.42 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.56. AAON, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.00 and a 52-week high of $150.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.62. The stock has a market cap of $9.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.41, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.41.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The construction company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $496.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.08 million. AAON had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 54.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. Analysts anticipate that AAON, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AAON Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 5th. AAON's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.97%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of AAON in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Research raised shares of AAON from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $112.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on AAON

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AAON news, CAO Rebecca Thompson sold 4,230 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.42, for a total transaction of $606,666.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew Joseph Tobolski sold 8,000 shares of AAON stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.37, for a total value of $1,082,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 114,371 shares in the company, valued at $15,482,402.27. This represents a 6.54% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 150,473 shares of company stock worth $19,516,213 in the last ninety days. 18.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AAON Company Profile

AAON, Inc NASDAQ: AAON is a U.S.-based designer and manufacturer of heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) equipment for commercial and industrial applications. The company's product portfolio focuses on rooftop packaged units, water-source heat pumps, chillers and custom-engineered solutions that cater to a wide array of building types, from office complexes and schools to data centers and healthcare facilities.

AAON's core offerings include rooftop units available in gas, electric and dual-fuel configurations, precision air-conditioning systems for temperature- and humidity-sensitive environments, and modular chillers suited for both indoor and outdoor installations.

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