Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Makes New Investment in GE Vernova Inc. $GEV

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 13,700 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,959,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GEV. Auto Owners Insurance Co boosted its holdings in shares of GE Vernova by 110,973.4% during the 4th quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 34,858,156 shares of the company's stock worth $2,278,224,000 after purchasing an additional 34,826,773 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of GE Vernova by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,023,625 shares of the company's stock valued at $16,354,691,000 after purchasing an additional 208,162 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of GE Vernova by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,469,670 shares of the company's stock valued at $7,496,232,000 after purchasing an additional 231,392 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in GE Vernova by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,249,193 shares of the company's stock worth $4,074,039,000 after buying an additional 68,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in GE Vernova by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,054,474 shares of the company's stock worth $3,957,024,000 after buying an additional 685,466 shares during the last quarter.

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Insider Transactions at GE Vernova

In other GE Vernova news, CEO Victor Abate sold 4,819 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $948.08, for a total value of $4,568,797.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,835 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,739,726.80. This represents a 72.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Matthew Joseph Potvin sold 2,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,059.09, for a total transaction of $2,470,856.97. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 3,549 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,758,710.41. This trade represents a 39.66% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company's stock.

GE Vernova Price Performance

GEV stock opened at $1,082.09 on Friday. GE Vernova Inc. has a 52-week low of $482.20 and a 52-week high of $1,181.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $290.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1,029.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $862.69.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $17.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $15.49. The business had revenue of $9.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.19 billion. GE Vernova had a return on equity of 43.97% and a net margin of 23.81%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that GE Vernova Inc. will post 14.99 earnings per share for the current year.

GE Vernova Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 16th. GE Vernova's payout ratio is 5.83%.

More GE Vernova News

Here are the key news stories impacting GE Vernova this week:

Positive Sentiment: New commentary points to GE Vernova as a direct beneficiary of soaring AI-related electricity demand, with its gas turbines and electrification equipment seen as essential to powering new data centers.

New commentary points to GE Vernova as a direct beneficiary of soaring AI-related electricity demand, with its gas turbines and electrification equipment seen as essential to powering new data centers. Positive Sentiment: Analysts and media reports say the company has significant pricing power because turbine demand is outstripping supply, which could support higher margins and stronger earnings growth.

Analysts and media reports say the company has significant pricing power because turbine demand is outstripping supply, which could support higher margins and stronger earnings growth. Positive Sentiment: Recent articles also highlighted GE Vernova’s GridOS for Transmission launch and AI-focused grid software initiatives, reinforcing its exposure to grid modernization and utility spending.

Recent articles also highlighted GE Vernova’s GridOS for Transmission launch and AI-focused grid software initiatives, reinforcing its exposure to grid modernization and utility spending. Neutral Sentiment: Several write-ups focus on valuation after the stock’s big run, suggesting investors are debating how much upside remains rather than pointing to a new fundamental catalyst.

Several write-ups focus on valuation after the stock’s big run, suggesting investors are debating how much upside remains rather than pointing to a new fundamental catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: Peer comparisons, including coverage versus Public Service Enterprise Group, frame GE Vernova as one of the main grid modernization plays, but do not materially change the near-term story.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Guggenheim upped their target price on GE Vernova from $910.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $993.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Erste Group Bank raised shares of GE Vernova to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of GE Vernova from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $1,206.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $1,089.88.

View Our Latest Research Report on GE Vernova

GE Vernova Profile

GE Vernova is the energy-focused company formed from the energy businesses of General Electric and operates as a publicly listed entity on the NYSE under the ticker GEV. It is organized to design, manufacture and service equipment and systems used across the power generation and energy transition value chain, bringing together legacy capabilities in conventional power, renewables and grid technologies under a single corporate platform.

The company’s offerings span large-scale power-generation equipment such as gas and steam turbines and associated generators and controls, as well as renewable energy technologies including onshore and offshore wind platforms and hydro solutions.

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