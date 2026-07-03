Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Makes New Investment in Ingersoll Rand Inc. $IR

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 18,100 shares of the industrial products company's stock, valued at approximately $1,450,000.

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Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IR. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Ingersoll Rand by 12.7% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 37,078 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $2,904,000 after purchasing an additional 4,167 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 6,168 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 7,731 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the 1st quarter worth about $643,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 663.2% in the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 74,615 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $6,206,000 after buying an additional 64,838 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.27% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity at Ingersoll Rand

In other news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 30,492 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $2,683,296.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 209,534 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $18,438,992. The trade was a 12.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company's stock.

Ingersoll Rand Stock Performance

NYSE:IR opened at $80.61 on Friday. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.07 and a 52 week high of $100.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $31.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.17.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.03. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 7.54%.The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Ingersoll Rand has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.450-3.570 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ingersoll Rand Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th were paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. Ingersoll Rand's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.41%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on IR shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $101.00 to $90.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird set a $103.00 price target on Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $92.00 to $80.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Evercore set a $84.00 price objective on Ingersoll Rand in a report on Monday, May 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ingersoll Rand presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $92.75.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on IR

Ingersoll Rand Profile

Ingersoll Rand is a diversified industrial company that designs, manufactures and services a wide range of equipment and technologies for commercial, industrial and OEM customers. Its product portfolio includes air compressors and compressed air systems, pneumatic and cordless power tools, material handling and lifting equipment, fluid transfer and pumping solutions, and associated aftermarket parts and service offerings. The company's products support applications across manufacturing, construction, transportation, oil and gas, mining and general industrial markets.

Ingersoll Rand sells through a combination of direct sales, distributor networks and service channels, delivering both capital equipment and recurring aftermarket revenue from parts, maintenance and service contracts.

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