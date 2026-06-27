Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Makes New Investment in Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 262,100 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock, valued at approximately $97,436,000. Tesla makes up about 1.7% of Louisiana State Employees Retirement System's portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at $17,128,100,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 3,205.5% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 21,459,599 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $9,650,811,000 after buying an additional 20,810,386 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Tesla by 56.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,755,605 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $9,334,211,000 after acquiring an additional 7,450,766 shares during the period. Cardano Risk Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Tesla by 882.8% in the 4th quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. now owns 8,202,060 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $3,688,630,000 after acquiring an additional 7,367,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 258,925,024 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $116,443,762,000 after purchasing an additional 6,538,720 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company's stock.

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Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $379.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.43 trillion, a P/E ratio of 348.36, a P/E/G ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 1.80. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $288.77 and a 12 month high of $498.83. The business's 50 day moving average is $405.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $413.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $22.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $22.96 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 3.95%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TSLA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Citigroup restated a "neutral" rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a "market perform" rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Roth Mkm restated a "buy" rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, HSBC restated a "hold" rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Twenty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nineteen have given a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tesla has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $403.07.

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Tesla News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:

Insider Activity at Tesla

In other news, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 26,409 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.11, for a total value of $9,985,506.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 48,399 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $18,300,145.89. This trade represents a 35.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $1,350,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 18,106 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,147,700. The trade was a 14.21% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold a total of 57,824 shares of company stock worth $21,657,588 over the last three months. 19.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

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