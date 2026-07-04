Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Makes New Investment in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. $UCTT

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 20,100 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $1,250,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UCTT. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 35.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,926 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 6,841 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Ultra Clean by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 198,791 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $4,256,000 after acquiring an additional 28,690 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in Ultra Clean by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 26,425 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its stake in Ultra Clean by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 85,094 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,822,000 after acquiring an additional 13,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Ultra Clean by 1,987.5% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 148,214 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $3,173,000 after acquiring an additional 141,114 shares during the period. 96.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Ultra Clean Price Performance

Shares of UCTT opened at $106.47 on Friday. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.28 and a twelve month high of $144.22. The stock's 50 day moving average is $95.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of -24.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $533.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $525.28 million. Ultra Clean had a positive return on equity of 4.28% and a negative net margin of 9.38%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. Ultra Clean has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.440-0.600 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Ultra Clean news, insider Jeffrey L. Mckibben sold 4,205 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $365,835.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 11,349 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $987,363. This trade represents a 27.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jamie J. Palfrey sold 8,691 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.72, for a total transaction of $692,846.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 16,446 shares in the company, valued at $1,311,075.12. The trade was a 34.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 80,106 shares of company stock valued at $6,734,589 over the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UCTT has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Ultra Clean from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Ultra Clean in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Zacks Research raised Ultra Clean from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 25th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Ultra Clean from $70.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Ultra Clean from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Ultra Clean presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $107.40.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Ultra Clean

Ultra Clean Profile

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc is a global supplier of critical consumables and process tools for the semiconductor manufacturing industry. The company specializes in precision parts cleaning, chemical–mechanical planarization (CMP) slurries, surface conditioning pads, and specialty components used in wafer fabrication and advanced packaging. Ultra Clean also provides assembly and test hardware, tooling, and automated modules designed to support complex front-end and back-end processes in semiconductor fabs.

Ultra Clean's product portfolio encompasses a range of cleaning systems and consumables aimed at particle and film removal, as well as CMP slurries and pads that are engineered for uniform material removal and planarization.

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