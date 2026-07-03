Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Purchases Shares of 77,100 Macy's, Inc. $M

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Macy's, Inc. (NYSE:M - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 77,100 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,395,000.

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A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in Macy's by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 162,989 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,047,000 after purchasing an additional 45,149 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its position in Macy's by 5.3% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,116,170 shares of the company's stock valued at $14,019,000 after buying an additional 55,821 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth increased its holdings in Macy's by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 58,197 shares of the company's stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 14,489 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Macy's by 49.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 24,300 shares of the company's stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 8,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Macy's by 160.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,283,107 shares of the company's stock worth $49,941,000 after buying an additional 2,639,132 shares during the last quarter. 87.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Macy's from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Macy's in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Macy's from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th. Evercore set a $22.00 price target on Macy's in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Macy's from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $20.80.

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Macy's Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of M stock opened at $23.22 on Friday. Macy's, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.77 and a fifty-two week high of $26.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock's fifty day moving average is $21.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.46.

Macy's (NYSE:M - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 billion. Macy's had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. Macy's has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.290-0.340 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 2.000-2.200 EPS. Research analysts expect that Macy's, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Macy's Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.1915 per share. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. Macy's's dividend payout ratio is currently 31.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Tracy M. Preston sold 5,271 shares of Macy's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.92, for a total transaction of $94,456.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 28,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $515,612.16. This trade represents a 15.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, EVP Danielle L. Kirgan sold 10,010 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.92, for a total value of $179,379.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 108,008 shares in the company, valued at $1,935,503.36. This trade represents a 8.48% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold 99,794 shares of company stock worth $1,980,443 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.05% of the company's stock.

About Macy's

Macy's, Inc is a leading American omnichannel retailer operating under the Macy's brand, as well as specialty divisions Bloomingdale's and Bluemercury. The company's retail portfolio encompasses full-line department stores, fashion-focused specialty outlets and a high-end beauty chain, offering consumers a wide array of apparel, footwear, accessories, cosmetics and home furnishings. Through its integrated network of physical stores and digital platforms, Macy's seeks to deliver a seamless shopping experience that blends in-store service with online convenience.

The company's product assortment spans men's, women's and children's clothing, beauty and personal care products, housewares and home décor.

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