Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Takes $1.64 Million Position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. $A

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 14,400 shares of the medical research company's stock, valued at approximately $1,641,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of A. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Agilent Technologies by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,663 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,610 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 54.8% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 599 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 16.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,352 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the second quarter valued at $273,000.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on A. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 28th. HSBC reduced their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $160.88.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE A opened at $133.14 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $123.62 and a 200 day moving average of $126.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.25. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.35 and a 12-month high of $160.27.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The medical research company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.08. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 24.33%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Agilent Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.000-6.100 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.480-1.500 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

Agilent Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. Agilent Technologies's payout ratio is currently 20.48%.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies is a global provider of scientific instrumentation, consumables, software and services for laboratories across the life sciences, diagnostics and applied chemical markets. The company's product portfolio includes analytical instruments such as liquid and gas chromatographs, mass spectrometers, spectroscopy systems, and laboratory automation solutions, together with reagents, supplies and informatics tools that support measurement, testing and data analysis workflows. Agilent also offers instrument maintenance, qualification and laboratory services designed to help customers improve productivity and comply with regulatory requirements.

Founded as a corporate spin-off from Hewlett‑Packard in 1999, Agilent has evolved through a combination of strategic restructuring and acquisitions to concentrate on life sciences, diagnostics and applied laboratories.

See Also

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