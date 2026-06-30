Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Takes $2.48 Million Position in Dell Technologies Inc. $DELL

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 15,100 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $2,478,000.

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A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DELL. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rossby Financial LCC lifted its position in Dell Technologies by 968.4% during the fourth quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 203 shares of the technology company's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Navalign LLC acquired a new position in Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, WealthCollab LLC grew its holdings in Dell Technologies by 82.0% in the 2nd quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 253 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.37% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dell Technologies

In other Dell Technologies news, Director Silver Lake Partners Iv, L.P. sold 39,537 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.12, for a total transaction of $15,938,155.44. Following the sale, the director owned 69,916 shares in the company, valued at $28,184,537.92. This represents a 36.12% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lynn Vojvodich Radakovich sold 12,022 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.00, for a total value of $5,061,262.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 25,267 shares in the company, valued at $10,637,407. This represents a 32.24% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,885,274 shares of company stock valued at $1,396,987,916. Insiders own 41.50% of the company's stock.

Key Dell Technologies News

Here are the key news stories impacting Dell Technologies this week:

Dell Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DELL opened at $414.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $268.49 billion, a PE ratio of 32.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.30. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.22 and a 1 year high of $469.47. The firm's 50-day moving average is $315.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $200.80.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The technology company reported $4.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $1.90. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 6.28% and a negative return on equity of 366.90%. The business had revenue of $43.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 87.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Dell Technologies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 17.900-17.900 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 4.800-4.800 EPS. Analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 17.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 21st will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 21st. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Dell Technologies's payout ratio is 20.02%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DELL. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $280.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Barclays downgraded shares of Dell Technologies from an "overweight" rating to a "reduce" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $200.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Citic Securities raised their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $160.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $150.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $490.38.

Read Our Latest Report on Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Profile

Dell Technologies Inc is a multinational technology company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of information technology products, solutions and services. Its offerings span client computing devices (consumer and commercial laptops and desktops), enterprise infrastructure (servers, storage systems and networking equipment), software and cloud infrastructure, and a variety of professional services such as IT consulting, deployment, managed services and financing solutions. The company serves organizations of all sizes as well as individual consumers, with products and services aimed at enabling digital transformation and modern IT environments.

Founded by Michael Dell in 1984, the company grew from a direct-to-consumer PC business into a diversified IT provider through organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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