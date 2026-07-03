Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Takes Position in ADT Inc. $ADT

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 225,300 shares of the security and automation business's stock, valued at approximately $1,480,000.

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Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ADT during the fourth quarter valued at $1,238,000. Aquatic Capital Management LLC increased its position in ADT by 203.2% during the 3rd quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC now owns 1,121,262 shares of the security and automation business's stock worth $9,766,000 after purchasing an additional 751,481 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in ADT by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,887,387 shares of the security and automation business's stock valued at $33,859,000 after purchasing an additional 477,490 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in ADT by 201.5% in the 3rd quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 258,551 shares of the security and automation business's stock valued at $2,148,000 after purchasing an additional 172,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. purchased a new position in ADT in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,870,000. 87.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at ADT

In other news, EVP Kimberly Miller acquired 3,625 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.91 per share, for a total transaction of $25,048.75. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president directly owned 55,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $386,849.44. This represents a 6.92% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Fawad Ahmad bought 7,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.75 per share, for a total transaction of $50,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 302,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,040,754.50. This trade represents a 2.54% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 54,855 shares of company stock worth $376,172. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company's stock.

ADT Stock Up 1.7%

Shares of NYSE:ADT opened at $6.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 1.01. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $6.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.27. ADT Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.24 and a 12-month high of $8.94.

ADT (NYSE:ADT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The security and automation business reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. ADT had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 19.23%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. ADT has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.890-0.890 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that ADT Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

ADT Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.2%. ADT's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reiterated an "underweight" rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of ADT in a report on Friday, March 6th. UBS Group set a $7.50 target price on shares of ADT in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $8.08.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ADT

ADT Company Profile

ADT Inc is a leading provider of security and automation solutions for residential and commercial customers. The company offers a comprehensive suite of products and services, including intrusion detection systems, video surveillance, fire and carbon monoxide monitoring, and integrated smart home automation platforms. Through professional installation, continuous monitoring, and a network of 24/7 monitoring centers, ADT helps customers protect their properties, assets and loved ones.

Founded in 1874 as the American District Telegraph Company, ADT has evolved from one of the first telegraph-based alarm services into a modern security technology enterprise.

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