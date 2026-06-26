Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Takes Position in Amphenol Corporation $APH

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 62,600 shares of the electronics maker's stock, valued at approximately $7,910,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of APH. J. Stern & Co. LLP lifted its stake in Amphenol by 9,435.8% during the 4th quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP now owns 76,769,791 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $10,374,670,000 after acquiring an additional 75,964,718 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,052,145,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 102.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,325,148 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $4,638,701,000 after purchasing an additional 17,387,536 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Amphenol by 446.9% during the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,006,524 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $2,228,288,000 after purchasing an additional 14,714,177 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Amphenol by 106.9% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,523,085 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $1,920,982,000 after purchasing an additional 8,021,284 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.01% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at Amphenol

In other news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 61,072 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.90, for a total value of $8,788,260.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,927,507 shares of the company's stock, valued at $277,368,257.30. This trade represents a 3.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 130,775 shares of company stock valued at $18,709,350 over the last 90 days. 1.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

APH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $178.00 target price (up from $170.00) on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Amphenol from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. BNP Paribas Exane lifted their price objective on Amphenol from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Robert W. Baird set a $177.00 price objective on Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $165.00 target price on Amphenol in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Amphenol presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $178.07.

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Amphenol Stock Up 1.4%

APH opened at $165.04 on Friday. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $144.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.04. The company has a market capitalization of $203.04 billion, a PE ratio of 47.43, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.27. Amphenol Corporation has a 1-year low of $95.19 and a 1-year high of $168.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. Amphenol had a return on equity of 37.44% and a net margin of 17.24%.The firm had revenue of $7.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. Amphenol's revenue was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. Amphenol has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.140-1.160 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amphenol Corporation will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. Amphenol's dividend payout ratio is presently 28.74%.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corporation NYSE: APH is a leading global manufacturer of electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, and related components. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad range of products including electrical connectors, cable assemblies, fiber optic solutions, sensors, antennas and electromechanical devices used to transfer power, signal and data across complex systems. Its product portfolio spans ruggedized connectors for harsh environments to high-speed solutions for data centers and telecommunications networks.

Amphenol serves a diverse set of end markets, including automotive, broadband and telecom, data communications, mobile devices, industrial, energy, and military/aerospace.

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