Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Takes Position in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. $ACLS

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 13,600 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $1,266,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ACLS. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 3.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 117,566 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $5,838,000 after buying an additional 4,324 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 4.9% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 35,717 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,774,000 after buying an additional 1,678 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 4.6% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 19,396 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $963,000 after buying an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 7.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 635,393 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $31,560,000 after buying an additional 44,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 1.1% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 78,756 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $3,912,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.98% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Axcelis Technologies from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. B. Riley Financial upgraded Axcelis Technologies from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Weiss Ratings lowered Axcelis Technologies from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Axcelis Technologies from $130.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an "underperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Axcelis Technologies has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $130.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ACLS

Axcelis Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ACLS opened at $144.50 on Friday. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $160.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.88. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.64 and a 52-week high of $193.78. The company has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 45.02, a PEG ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 4.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $198.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $195.03 million. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 11.93% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. Axcelis Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.900- EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Axcelis Technologies

In other news, VP Todd Sutton sold 2,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.99, for a total value of $319,980.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 6,360 shares in the company, valued at $1,017,536.40. This trade represents a 23.92% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Christopher Tatnall sold 1,166 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.75, for a total value of $174,608.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 27,627 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,137,143.25. The trade was a 4.05% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,795 shares of company stock worth $5,344,383. 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Axcelis Technologies

Axcelis Technologies, Inc is a leading developer and manufacturer of ion implantation and cleaning equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips. The company specializes in high-current, medium-current and high-energy ion implantation systems, which are critical for introducing precisely controlled dopants into silicon wafers. Axcelis also offers plasma-based cleaning and dry strip tools that support advanced process nodes in logic, memory and power device manufacturing.

The company's product portfolio encompasses single-wafer and multi-wafer cluster tools designed to deliver high throughput, accuracy and uniformity for semiconductor process steps.

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