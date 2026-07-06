Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Takes Position in HP Inc. $HPQ

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 46,800 shares of the computer maker's stock, valued at approximately $899,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HPQ. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HP by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 132,094,388 shares of the computer maker's stock valued at $2,943,063,000 after acquiring an additional 2,435,634 shares in the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH boosted its stake in HP by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 1,981,864 shares of the computer maker's stock worth $45,063,000 after purchasing an additional 157,464 shares in the last quarter. Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC purchased a new stake in HP during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $22,601,000. PFA Pension Forsikringsaktieselskab acquired a new position in HP during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,899,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in HP by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,977,716 shares of the computer maker's stock valued at $43,747,000 after purchasing an additional 103,175 shares in the last quarter. 77.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HPQ shares. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of HP from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an "underperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. UBS Group raised their target price on HP from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on HP from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on HP from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a "sell" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Research raised HP from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, HP presently has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $23.33.

Read Our Latest Analysis on HPQ

Insider Activity

In other news, insider David P. Mcquarrie sold 10,524 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.68, for a total value of $259,732.32. Following the sale, the insider owned 92,200 shares in the company, valued at $2,275,496. This represents a 10.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HP Price Performance

HPQ stock opened at $21.95 on Monday. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $23.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.07. The company has a market capitalization of $20.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.19. HP Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.56 and a 12 month high of $29.65.

HP (NYSE:HPQ - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The computer maker reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $14.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.99 billion. HP had a net margin of 4.45% and a negative return on equity of 581.36%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. HP has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.900-3.100 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.610-0.710 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

HP Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 9th. HP's payout ratio is 44.28%.

HP Profile

HP Inc is an American multinational information technology company that designs, manufactures and sells personal computing devices, printers and related supplies and services. Its product portfolio spans consumer and commercial notebooks and desktops, workstations, displays and accessories, as well as an extensive line of printing hardware that includes home, office and production printers. HP also provides consumables such as ink and toner, managed print services, device deployment and lifecycle support, and software for device and print management.

Founded from the original Hewlett‑Packard Company, HP Inc became a separately traded public company in 2015 following a corporate split that created Hewlett Packard Enterprise to focus on enterprise hardware and services.

Further Reading

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