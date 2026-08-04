Lowe's Companies, Inc. $LOW Shares Bought by CX Institutional

CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW - Free Report) by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 36,323 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock after acquiring an additional 5,189 shares during the period. CX Institutional's holdings in Lowe's Companies were worth $8,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of LOW. Swiss RE Ltd. acquired a new position in Lowe's Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe's Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its holdings in shares of Lowe's Companies by 52.5% during the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 122 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Sankala Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe's Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Triumph Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Lowe's Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.06% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lowe's Companies news, EVP Janice Dupre sold 14,150 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.90, for a total value of $3,139,885.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 39,785 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,828,291.50. This represents a 26.24% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Margrethe R. Vagell sold 2,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.83, for a total transaction of $559,575.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 20,220 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,525,842.60. This trade represents a 11.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 25,980 shares of company stock valued at $5,796,937 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Lowe's Companies from $270.00 to $220.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 18th. Mizuho cut their target price on Lowe's Companies from $294.00 to $280.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Lowe's Companies from $320.00 to $270.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Lowe's Companies from $280.00 to $255.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered Lowe's Companies from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Twenty-three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe's Companies has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $263.67.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Lowe's Companies

Lowe's Companies Price Performance

LOW opened at $212.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $118.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.86. Lowe's Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $199.40 and a 1-year high of $293.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $214.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $238.17.

Lowe's Companies (NYSE:LOW - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.06. Lowe's Companies had a negative return on equity of 67.96% and a net margin of 7.51%.The firm had revenue of $23.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.92 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Lowe's Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.250-12.750 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Lowe's Companies, Inc. will post 12.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe's Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is an increase from Lowe's Companies's previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 22nd. Lowe's Companies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.27%.

Lowe's Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and digital channels serving both do-it-yourself homeowners and professional contractors. The company offers a broad assortment of products including building materials, lumber, appliances, tools and hardware, plumbing and electrical supplies, paint, flooring, kitchen and bath fixtures, outdoor and garden products, and home decor. Lowe's also provides a range of services such as installation, home improvement financing, tool and equipment rental, and contractor-focused sales programs.

Operations are centered on a nationwide brick-and-mortar store network supported by distribution centers and an e-commerce platform that enables online ordering, delivery and in-store pickup.

Further Reading

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