Lowe's Companies, Inc. $LOW Shares Bought by Investment Management Corp of Ontario

Investment Management Corp of Ontario raised its position in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW - Free Report) by 24.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,597 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock after purchasing an additional 11,716 shares during the quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario's holdings in Lowe's Companies were worth $14,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LOW. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe's Companies by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 630,956 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $152,161,000 after acquiring an additional 21,119 shares during the last quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe's Companies by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 446,441 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $107,664,000 after acquiring an additional 25,609 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe's Companies by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 207,797 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $50,112,000 after acquiring an additional 17,225 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Lowe's Companies by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 993,332 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $239,552,000 after buying an additional 22,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Lowe's Companies by 134.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 56,252 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $14,137,000 after buying an additional 32,240 shares in the last quarter. 74.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Lowe's Companies

In other news, EVP Janice Dupre sold 14,150 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.90, for a total value of $3,139,885.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 39,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,828,291.50. This trade represents a 26.24% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.29% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LOW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Lowe's Companies from $295.00 to $280.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 21st. KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of Lowe's Companies in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $255.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Lowe's Companies from $305.00 to $278.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 21st. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Lowe's Companies from $280.00 to $235.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Lowe's Companies from $315.00 to $285.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Twenty-three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe's Companies currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $264.57.

View Our Latest Research Report on LOW

Lowe's Companies Trading Down 3.1%

Shares of LOW opened at $217.12 on Thursday. Lowe's Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $203.40 and a twelve month high of $293.06. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $227.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $245.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.35, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.86.

Lowe's Companies (NYSE:LOW - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.06. Lowe's Companies had a net margin of 7.51% and a negative return on equity of 67.96%. The business had revenue of $23.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.92 EPS. The company's revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Lowe's Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.250-12.750 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Lowe's Companies, Inc. will post 12.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe's Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 22nd will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 22nd. This is a positive change from Lowe's Companies's previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Lowe's Companies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.57%.

About Lowe's Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and digital channels serving both do-it-yourself homeowners and professional contractors. The company offers a broad assortment of products including building materials, lumber, appliances, tools and hardware, plumbing and electrical supplies, paint, flooring, kitchen and bath fixtures, outdoor and garden products, and home decor. Lowe's also provides a range of services such as installation, home improvement financing, tool and equipment rental, and contractor-focused sales programs.

Operations are centered on a nationwide brick-and-mortar store network supported by distribution centers and an e-commerce platform that enables online ordering, delivery and in-store pickup.

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