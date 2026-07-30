Lowe's Companies, Inc. $LOW Shares Bought by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its stake in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW - Free Report) by 145.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,345 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock after buying an additional 51,156 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems' holdings in Lowe's Companies were worth $20,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Lowe's Companies by 119.7% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 31,965 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $7,889,000 after buying an additional 17,413 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Lowe's Companies by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Lowe's Companies by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. United Bank increased its holdings in Lowe's Companies by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 12,124 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $2,690,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC. raised its position in Lowe's Companies by 13.1% during the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 2,378 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.06% of the company's stock.

Insider Transactions at Lowe's Companies

In related news, EVP Janice Dupre sold 14,150 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.90, for a total value of $3,139,885.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 39,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,828,291.50. This represents a 26.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Margrethe R. Vagell sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.83, for a total value of $559,575.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 20,220 shares in the company, valued at $4,525,842.60. This trade represents a 11.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 25,980 shares of company stock worth $5,796,937 over the last quarter. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lowe's Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LOW opened at $215.68 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $214.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $239.45. The company has a market cap of $120.93 billion, a PE ratio of 18.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.86. Lowe's Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $199.40 and a 12 month high of $293.06.

Lowe's Companies (NYSE:LOW - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.06. Lowe's Companies had a net margin of 7.51% and a negative return on equity of 67.96%. The business had revenue of $23.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.92 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Lowe's Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.250-12.750 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Lowe's Companies, Inc. will post 12.48 EPS for the current year.

Lowe's Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 22nd. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. This is a boost from Lowe's Companies's previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Lowe's Companies's dividend payout ratio is currently 42.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LOW has been the topic of several recent research reports. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Lowe's Companies in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. They issued an "overweight" rating on the stock. BNP Paribas Exane dropped their price objective on shares of Lowe's Companies from $228.00 to $202.00 and set an "underperform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. BTIG Research downgraded Lowe's Companies to a "reduce" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Evercore reduced their target price on Lowe's Companies from $250.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Lowe's Companies from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $285.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Twenty-three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lowe's Companies currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $264.57.

View Our Latest Research Report on LOW

Lowe's Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and digital channels serving both do-it-yourself homeowners and professional contractors. The company offers a broad assortment of products including building materials, lumber, appliances, tools and hardware, plumbing and electrical supplies, paint, flooring, kitchen and bath fixtures, outdoor and garden products, and home decor. Lowe's also provides a range of services such as installation, home improvement financing, tool and equipment rental, and contractor-focused sales programs.

Operations are centered on a nationwide brick-and-mortar store network supported by distribution centers and an e-commerce platform that enables online ordering, delivery and in-store pickup.

Further Reading

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