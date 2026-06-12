Lowe's Companies, Inc. $LOW Shares Sold by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC reduced its position in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW - Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 503,880 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock after selling 4,770 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of Lowe's Companies worth $121,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Lowe's Companies by 119.7% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 31,965 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $7,889,000 after acquiring an additional 17,413 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Lowe's Companies by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Lowe's Companies by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. United Bank increased its stake in shares of Lowe's Companies by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 12,124 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $2,690,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of Lowe's Companies by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 2,378 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. 74.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lowe's Companies Trading Up 2.4%

Shares of NYSE:LOW opened at $221.45 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $228.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $246.32. The company has a market capitalization of $124.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.86. Lowe's Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $203.40 and a 12-month high of $293.06.

Lowe's Companies (NYSE:LOW - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $23.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.98 billion. Lowe's Companies had a negative return on equity of 67.96% and a net margin of 7.51%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.92 EPS. Lowe's Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.250-12.750 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lowe's Companies, Inc. will post 12.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe's Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 22nd. This is a positive change from Lowe's Companies's previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Lowe's Companies's dividend payout ratio is 40.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LOW. Guggenheim raised their target price on Lowe's Companies from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Gordon Haskett cut their target price on Lowe's Companies from $280.00 to $250.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Lowe's Companies from $320.00 to $270.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Lowe's Companies from $325.00 to $279.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Argus raised their target price on Lowe's Companies from $286.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Twenty-three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $264.57.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LOW

Lowe's Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and digital channels serving both do-it-yourself homeowners and professional contractors. The company offers a broad assortment of products including building materials, lumber, appliances, tools and hardware, plumbing and electrical supplies, paint, flooring, kitchen and bath fixtures, outdoor and garden products, and home decor. Lowe's also provides a range of services such as installation, home improvement financing, tool and equipment rental, and contractor-focused sales programs.

Operations are centered on a nationwide brick-and-mortar store network supported by distribution centers and an e-commerce platform that enables online ordering, delivery and in-store pickup.

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